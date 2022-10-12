Al Golden Talks Notre Dame Linebackers, Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Lacey's Departure

NOTRE DAME, Ind – Five games into the 2022 season, Notre Dame’s defense has seen plenty. Al Golden’s first Fighting Irish unit has faced the number two team in the nation and two of the top multi-threat offenses in the nation. The Irish defense held them all below their scoring averages, but also gave up a handful of plays they would like to have back.

The unit has also seen a pair of freshman step into the secondary with mixed results and had a veteran player decide to transfer midseason. Golden shared his thoughts on his defense after Tuesday’s practice.

On Prince Kollie

Sophomore Prince Kollie is showing flashes of the Prince who was promised when he was recruited to Notre Dame. He had two tackles in his first action against North Carolina before the bye week and then had two more tackles and a sack against BYU last weekend. All four of his tackles have been solo and Golden continues to like what he’s seen from Kollie on the practice field.

“Today, different level,” Golden said of Kollie’s performance at Tuesday’s practice. “Today. Different practice level from him than previously. I would say the last two weeks he’s improved. The last time the last time I saw you guys before North Carolina, I said, ‘It’s getting there.’ Then he played some nice plays against Carolina and then he makes the play last week so that’s exciting. But it’s starting here (on the practice field). It’s starting here. He’s getting what he’s earning in practice and it’s starting to show up on the field. I’m happy for the young man.”

Head coach Marcus Freeman has discussed the coaching staff earning “trust” in the players on the practice field in order to earn more playing time in games.

“(Kollie is) surrounded by some older guys that don’t really make the mistakes in the fits and now he’s starting to progress in that direction,” Golden continued. “The fits are better. He’s in the right place. Man-to-man, he’s got the right leverage. He’s in right place in zone. Picks up a sack last week. Those are all positive plays, and again, if he continues to just do his job, he’s talented enough to make some plays.”

The Jack Of All Trades

All of the linebacker cross-trained at different positions during training camp and there has been more fluidity to their positions this season. Jack Kiser’s primary position in his career has been Rover, but the fifth-year linebacker has played inside more over the last few games. He currently leads the team with 29 tackles.

“It’s never easy to go from outside (to inside). It changes your whole purview and I just like the way he’s progressing right now,” Golden said of Kiser. “He has the ability to play outside and inside and with JD (Bertrand) down for a game-and-a-half – it really ended up being a game-and-a-half. So he stepped in there and did a great job. I’m really excited about his development inside. He’s seeing it so much better than two months ago.”

Marist Liufau’s Ups And Downs

Fellow linebacker Marist Liufau has 20 tackles through five games. It’s only two fewer tackles then he had in the entire 2020 season, when he split time with Shayne Simon at Buck linebacker in Clark Lea’s system. He missed all of last season with a broken ankle and has had highs (a career-high tying six tackles vs North Carolina) and lows (missing runs fits) as he becomes a full-time linebacker.

“I think Marist is doing a nice job,” Golden said. “Expectations can get out in front of your skis sometimes and what he needs to do is just worry about doing his job. That was his fifth game in…I can’t even do the math. Just slow down. Make it small. Do your job every play and then your God-given ability will maybe take you beyond the design of the defense at times. He’ll come off a block and make a play. But just stay with the defense and just make it small. Just do your job and you’re talented enough that the big plays will come.”

Golden was also asked if Liufau is at his best when he is attacking rather than reacting.

“I agree,” Golden responded. “He’s versatile. He’s long and he’s twitched and he’s smart. So he can play outside, he can play inside. When he’s off the ball, he can trigger. So yeah, there are multiple plays where we did send him this year and he’s made us look good, he’s made a big play.”

Benjamin Morrison’s Rise

Freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison was not on campus for spring practice, but he opened eyes as soon as he arrived at Notre Dame for summer conditioning. He backed that up with great play during fall camp and has been a consistent performer in the Irish secondary. He has played in all five games and is at the top of the cornerback depth chart once again this week.

“The No. 1 thing, and I think I’ve said this to you guys before, is my office is right next to Mick’s (cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens), and I just see him there all the time,” Golden explained. “I see him with his lunch or coming from class when he’s between classes and he’s not afraid to be coached and he wants to be better. Sometimes I see him in there before a meeting watching film. To that room’s credit, there’s a culture of that right now. Ben walked into a culture where guys were doing that. (TaRiq) Bracy and Cam (Hart) and all that.

“Ben’s longer than you think,” Golden continued. “When you stand next to him, he’s long. He’s got makeup speed he’s got the football IQ. He’s at the quarter pole. He’s just starting. He’s got a long way to go. But we’re pleased with the directions he’s going for sure.”

Bracing For Playing Without TaRiq Bracy

Freeman said this week that TaRiq Bracy has a grade one hamstring strain. He suffered the injury in the second half of Notre Dame’s win over BYU. His status for at nickelback this week’s game against Stanford is up in the air. So, who’s in line to be the fifth cornerback if Bracy can’t go?

“(Ryan) Barnes, for sure,” Golden said. “We could go a number of different ways with it, based on how we want to conduct the secondary and how we want to play at safety. So yeah, we’ll see how TaRiq does. It’s too early in the week to tell. But Barnes would be elevated and (Jaden) Mickey would play in there some and then we’ll just go from there.”

Freshman linebackers Jaylen Sneed and Nolan Ziegler are both part of the future of Notre Dame’s defense, but the freshman 4-star recruits have been buried behind veterans and haven’t seen the field at their positions yet. Golden gave an update on their progress.

“Both have been getting a lot of reps or additional work here over the last month,” Golden described. “Jaylen has really made a lot of progress. You know we traveled Jaylen last week. It wasn’t because we were traveling a lot of guys. We traveled him because he’s made progress. He’s getting closer. I’m excited about Jaylen. Jaylen is really, really athletic and gifted. He’s starting to settle down and understand the game better and hopefully we’ll keep making progress.”

Jacob Lacey’s Departure

Defensive tackle Jacob Lacey announced his decision to leave the team and transfer last week. Golden shared a thought on the senior’s midseason departure.

“Phenomenal kid,” said Golden. “Everybody understands the decision that he made and the direction he wants to go. But nothing but incredible experiences with that young man and he’s missed.”

