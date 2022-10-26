Notre Dame DC Al Golden Talks Syracuse, Sean Tucker, Winning Today And More

Notre Dame (4-3) has shown flashes of being a really, really good defense in 2022. If the Irish are going to go on the road this weekend and knock off the 16th-ranked Syracuse Orange (6-1), the Irish defense will need to be at its best. Defensive coordinator Al Golden is aware of that, and he addressed the talented Syracuse offense following Tuesday's Irish practice.

Here are some of Golden's comments.

On Syracuse RB Sean Tucker

"The game's always unfold different. Whether it out of the backfield as a receiver, him being displaced in the formation or getting the ball, he's a challenge. If he's not the best, he's one of the top two we've seen this year because he is a completely back. He's an every down back. He can run in short yardage, he can run in the low red goal line, and he's a very effective receiver on third down. Really impressed with him.

On Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader

"They've kind of built this offense around him and he's answered the call. He's a big strong guy, he can stand in the pocket and throw it. He's made a ton of throws down the field. At the same time if he doesn't like what he has he can scramble and create. So he can throw on the run or he can tuck the ball away. Really impressed with him and the tailback, and then obviously (Oronde Gadsden II) on the perimeter is doing a great job for them as well."

Syracuse vs. Clemson

"It's a tough place to play. they went down there and played really good football, ended up losing at the end, but gave themselves a chance. There's no doubt that they're playing really well and playing with a lot of confidence, and it's going to take everything we have in the run game, the pass game, tackling, we're going to have to try to generate some turnovers to help our offense. Really excited about the way we started the week, we just have to stay focused and keep going.

On Preparation For Syracuse

"The most important thing is today. Did we get what we needed to get done on our early down package. I can sit here and say we did, there wasn't a lot of ME's (missed execution?), we did a lot of things good today. We'll go up and watch it and then get third down in, do third down tomorrow, and then obviously move onto the red. Right now it's really about winning today, doing everything we can to prepare, have urgency in the way we prepare, know that we don't have time to redo a play because someone didn't know what they were doing, and hopefully carry that into the game."

