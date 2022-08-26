Notre Dame All-Opponent Team For 2022
Notre Dame is just over a week away from starting the 2022 season, and there's still plenty of analysis to discuss about the Fighting Irish before the season starts. There's also plenty to discuss about Notre Dame's opponents, including a break down of the best players the Fighting Irish will face this season.
One of the more entertaining ways to look at Notre Dame's opponents is with an All-Opponent team.
OFFENSE
QB Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
WR Joshua Downs, North Carolina
WR Jordan Addison, USC
TE Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford
OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
OT Blake Freeland, BYU
OG Andrew Vorhees, USC
OG Clark Barrington, BYU
C Luke Wypler, Ohio State
Not surprisingly, Ohio State leads the way when it comes to top offensive players. Quarterback and wide receiver are strong positions for Notre Dame's opponents, but things were a bit more difficult when it came to putting the offensive line together, especially the interior players.
DEFENSE
DE Myles Murphy, Clemson
DE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
DT Tuli Tuipulota, USC
LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
LB Mikel Jones, Syracuse
LB Jackson Sirmon, California
S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
S Daniel Scott, California
CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
Putting together the defensive group was a challenge. There were some positions that were easier than others, with linebacker and cornerback being the easiest. Clemson's three front seven selections were easy, and a case could be made for Tyler Davis at defensive tackle. California will have a strong defense once again. Figuring out the non-Clemson defensive linemen wasn't easy, and the end opposite Murphy was challenging.
ALL OPPONENT TEAMS + NOTRE DAME
QB Stroud
RB Henderson
WR Smith-Njigba
WR Downs
WR Addison
TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
OT Freeland
OG Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
OG Vorhees
C Wypler
DE Murphy
DE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
DT Bresee
DT Jayson Ademilola, Notre Dame
LB Simpson
LB Jones
LB Sirmon
S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
S Scott
CB Williams
CB Blu Kelly
Notre Dame earned six spots on the combined list, which looks at the opponents and Irish players. Five of the picks were no brainers, but the Fisher selection wasn't as easy. Both Fisher and Johnson are very talented players, with Fisher having little experience and Johnson moving from guard to tackle. At the end of the day Fisher, in my view, is the more talented player and he's going to thrive under line coach Harry Hiestand.
