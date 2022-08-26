Notre Dame All-Opponent Team For 2022

Notre Dame is just over a week away from starting the 2022 season, and there's still plenty of analysis to discuss about the Fighting Irish before the season starts. There's also plenty to discuss about Notre Dame's opponents, including a break down of the best players the Fighting Irish will face this season.

One of the more entertaining ways to look at Notre Dame's opponents is with an All-Opponent team.

OFFENSE

QB Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

WR Joshua Downs, North Carolina

WR Jordan Addison, USC

TE Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford

OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

OT Blake Freeland, BYU

OG Andrew Vorhees, USC

OG Clark Barrington, BYU

C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Not surprisingly, Ohio State leads the way when it comes to top offensive players. Quarterback and wide receiver are strong positions for Notre Dame's opponents, but things were a bit more difficult when it came to putting the offensive line together, especially the interior players.

DEFENSE

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

DE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

DT Tuli Tuipulota, USC

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

LB Mikel Jones, Syracuse

LB Jackson Sirmon, California

S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

S Daniel Scott, California

CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Putting together the defensive group was a challenge. There were some positions that were easier than others, with linebacker and cornerback being the easiest. Clemson's three front seven selections were easy, and a case could be made for Tyler Davis at defensive tackle. California will have a strong defense once again. Figuring out the non-Clemson defensive linemen wasn't easy, and the end opposite Murphy was challenging.

ALL OPPONENT TEAMS + NOTRE DAME

QB Stroud

RB Henderson

WR Smith-Njigba

WR Downs

WR Addison

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

OT Freeland

OG Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

OG Vorhees

C Wypler



DE Murphy

DE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

DT Bresee

DT Jayson Ademilola, Notre Dame

LB Simpson

LB Jones

LB Sirmon

S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

S Scott

CB Williams

CB Blu Kelly

Notre Dame earned six spots on the combined list, which looks at the opponents and Irish players. Five of the picks were no brainers, but the Fisher selection wasn't as easy. Both Fisher and Johnson are very talented players, with Fisher having little experience and Johnson moving from guard to tackle. At the end of the day Fisher, in my view, is the more talented player and he's going to thrive under line coach Harry Hiestand.

