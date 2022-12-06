Benjamin Morrison Named College Football News Freshman All-American

The honors continue to pile up for Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who was named a College Football News Freshman All-American.

Morrison earning Freshman All-American honors here is yet another honor for the talented rookie. The CFN squad is made up of true freshmen and redshirt freshmen, so that means even more players were eligible for this honor.

Notre Dame's talented first-year player made his presence felt immediately, making a pair of tackles and breaking up a pass while displaying great coverage in the season opener against Ohio State. There were a few moments here and there when Morrison looked like a first year player, but for the most part he was outstanding all season.

Morrison's outstanding play wasn't just good for a freshman, it was good for any cornerback. Morrison ended his rookie season with 30 tackles, 5 interceptions, one tackle for loss and four pass break ups. On the season he allowed just 19 completions on 47 attempts, and gave up just 277 passing yards all season. Opponents completed just 40.4-percent of their throws against Morrison in 2022 (Pro Football Focus).

Of course, he made his biggest splash in the 35-14 win over then 5th-ranked Clemson. Morrison picked off two passes in the game, and both were huge for the Irish. His first gave Notre Dame's offense a red zone start that was quickly turned into a touchdown. Morrison did the work himself on the second interception, picking off Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and returning it 96 yards for a touchdown.

The writer that picked this squad - Rich Cirminiello - did not have Morrison on his midseason All-Freshman squad. I engaged with Rich in a respectful discussion, and he promised at the time he would give Morrison a fresh look in the final half of the season, and he did that. That earned a lot of respect from me in a time when many refuse to be open minded about their views.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter