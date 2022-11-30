Benjamin Morrison Named A Freshman All-American By PFF

Notre Dame freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison is going to be a popular player on the postseason lists for rookies, and it begins with Pro Football Focus naming him to their All-True Freshman team.

The 6-0, 179-pound freshman was Notre Dame's second highest graded defensive starter according to PFF.

Morrison made his presence felt immediately this season when he shined in coverage against the Ohio State Buckeyes, making three tackles, breaking up a pass and being very sticky in coverage.

Morrison cracked the starting lineup in week three when the Irish beat Cal 24-17. He immediately became a key player on the Irish defense. Teams tried to pick on Morrison early but found very little success. On the season he allowed just 19 completions on 47 attempts, and gave up just 277 passing yards all season. Opponents completed just 40.4-percent of their throws against Morrison in 2022.

For context, former Notre Dame All-American Julian Love gave up 53.2-percent on targets against him in 2018 when he was named an All-American. Opponents completed 42 passes for 413 yards against Love that season.

Morrison had his national breakout in the Irish win over Clemson. In that game the standout rookie picked off two passes, with the first setting up a touchdown by the Irish offense. Morrison took care of business himself on the second interception, returning the pick 96 yards for a touchdown to put the game away.

Two weeks later, Boston College tried to test Morrison early and he made them pay. Morrison picked off quarterback Emmett Morehead on the first series of the game to set up an Irish touchdown. Two series later Morehead again went after Morrison, trying to beat him deep, but Morrison picked the pass off in the end zone. He ended Boston College's second series of the third quarter with his third interception of the game.

Morrison ended his rookie season with 30 tackles, 5 interceptions, one tackle for loss and four pass break ups.

