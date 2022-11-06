Benjamin Morrison Named The Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week

Notre Dame freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison had a brilliant performance in the team's 35-14 win over Clemson, which earned him the honor of being named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week.

"Freshman Benjamin Morrison recorded seven tackles (4 solo), intercepted two passes (one of which he returned 96 yards for a Fighting Irish touchdown) and broke up one pass as Notre Dame defeated fourth-ranked and previously undefeated Clemson, 35-14. With the win, Notre Dame improved to 6-3." - Walter Camp

Morrison racked up seven tackles, picked off two passes and broke up another in the win over the Tigers. Morrison's first interception set up an Irish offensive score that made it 21-0, and the Arizona native returned his second pick 96 yards for a touchdown that put the game away.

Clemson tested Morrison throughout the night, and usually with very little success. Morrison was sticky in coverage all night long, he was good on the perimeter against the run and screen game and his vertical coverage was top notch.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter