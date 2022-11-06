Skip to main content

Benjamin Morrison Named The Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week

Notre Dame freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison was named the National Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Clemson

Notre Dame freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison had a brilliant performance in the team's 35-14 win over Clemson, which earned him the honor of being named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week.

"Freshman Benjamin Morrison recorded seven tackles (4 solo), intercepted two passes (one of which he returned 96 yards for a Fighting Irish touchdown) and broke up one pass as Notre Dame defeated fourth-ranked and previously undefeated Clemson, 35-14. With the win, Notre Dame improved to 6-3." - Walter Camp

Morrison racked up seven tackles, picked off two passes and broke up another in the win over the Tigers. Morrison's first interception set up an Irish offensive score that made it 21-0, and the Arizona native returned his second pick 96 yards for a touchdown that put the game away.

Clemson tested Morrison throughout the night, and usually with very little success. Morrison was sticky in coverage all night long, he was good on the perimeter against the run and screen game and his vertical coverage was top notch.

