Blake Fisher Projected As A Breakout Player By Pro Football Focus

Notre Dame is expected to be one of the best teams in the country in 2022, with most outlets projecting the Irish to be a Top 10 football program. In order for Notre Dame to reach its full potential it needs breakout players to emerge, and Pro Football Focus projects rising sophomore right tackle Blake Fisher to be one of those players.

In a recent article of the top 31 breakout players in the country, PFF had Fisher among that group.

"Fisher was the No. 1-ranked recruit out of Indiana in the 2021 class and earned a starting job right away as a true freshman. Unfortunately for him and the Irish, he suffered a meniscus injury in his first game wearing the Golden Dome, causing him to miss the regular season. However, he was able to make a return for the Fiesta Bowl, where he earned a respectable 70.5 PFF grade across 91 snaps. The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder moves exceptionally well for a man his size and possesses a strong punch. Unlike most at his age, he displayed advanced technique and processing in his short time on the field as a true freshman. Notre Dame has been known for being “OLU,” and Fisher has the chance to establish himself as the next great blocker up front for the Irish as he starts at right tackle this fall." - Pro Football Focus

Fisher started the opener against Florida State but was injured in the first half. As the article stated, he didn't return until the Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State.

Rivals ranked Fisher as as five-star recruit and the No. 25 player in the country as part of the 2021 class. He made a strong impression during his first spring and if we're being honest there wasn't really much of a battle for the left tackle job, as Fisher seized hold of that position very early on.

After Fisher went down the left tackle position struggled over the next month. It wasn't until classmate Joe Alt was inserted into the lineup at the midway point of the season did the position become settled. Fisher and Alt started opposite each other in the bowl game and have a chance to form one of the nation's best tackle. tandems in 2022.

