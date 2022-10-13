Notre Dame LB Bo Bauer Will Miss The Remainder Of The 2022 Season

The Notre Dame defense has suffered another huge blow, as fifth-year senior linebacker and team captain Bo Bauer has been lost for the season. Bauer, who is also a standout on the Irish special teams, injured his knee during the week of practice, and the surgery will wipe out his final season with the Irish.

Bauer has been a key part of the Notre Dame special teams for years, and it is his success there that was a driving force behind him earning a role as team captain. Bauer is also an emotional leader for Notre Dame, which also played a role in him earning a role as a team captain.

The Pennsylvania native has nine tackles on the season, and you saw him make a huge goal line stop for Notre Dame in last week's win over BYU. Bauer racked up 47 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks to go with five pass break ups in 2021.

Bauer had spent a lot of time rotating at Mike linebacker with senior and fellow captain JD Bertrand, who must now take on more of a role from a volume standpoint. This also will likely force freshman Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka into a more prominent rotation role. Notre Dame could also choose to play Jack Kiser inside more, but that would put Kiser in a position where his frame is not ideally suited.

Either way, losing Bauer takes away depth from the defense, a standout from special teams and a great team leader.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter