Notre Dame Bowl Projections Narrow After Pounding Boston College

Notre Dame has been bowl eligible for several weeks now, but just where the Irish will play in the postseason remains a major question mark. There's still an outside chance at a New Year's Six Bowl, but that will require an upset of USC and other upsets that are outside of Notre Dame's control.

This weekend's beat down of Boston College seems to be narrowing Notre Dame's bowl projections, at least according to most media outlets looking at such topics.

Notre Dame's current most common destination is the Gator Bowl.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura has the Irish slated to play the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl. South Carolina is fresh off a 63-38 upset victory over previous No. 5 Tennessee. Notre Dame is 3-1 all-time agains the Gamecocks, with South Carolina winning the most recent matchup (1984) and Notre Dame winning the first three matchups (1976, 1979, 1983).

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Irish slated to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Gator Bowl. Notre Dame and Arkansas have never met in football, but that will change soon when the two teams set to square off in Fayetteville in 2025.

Athlon Sports and SaturdayDownSouth both have the Irish slated to play Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. Notre Dame has never played Kentucky in football.

Notre Dame's next most consistent bowl projection is the Holiday Bowl. ESPN's Kyle Bonagura has the Irish projected to play Utah in this bowl game, and CollegeFootballNews.com has Notre Dame slated to play UCLA in the Holiday Bowl.

Notre Dame is 4-0 all-time against UCLA, with the Irish beating the Bruins 20-6 in the most recent meeting, which came back in 2007. The Irish also beat UCLA 20-17 in 2006, but the prior meetings were in 1963 and 1964.

Sports Illustrated has Notre Dame slated to play in the Gasparilla Bowl against the Pittsburgh. Obviously the Panthers are a more common foe than the other opponents the Irish are projected to play. Notre Dame holds a 50-21-1 all-time advantage over Pittsburgh.

Obviously Notre Dame has one more game to play, and that is against No. 5 USC. You can expect a bit of a shake up in the bowl projections if the Irish are able to win that game.

