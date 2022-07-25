Brandon Joseph Named To The Thorpe Award Watch List

Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph has already proven he's an All-American caliber player, so it's no surprise the first-year Irish player was named to the Thorpe Award preseason watch list.

Joseph was one of 35 defensive backs to be placed on the list, which goes annually to the nation's top defensive back. The award was first handed out in 1986, but in that time no Notre Dame player has ever won the award.

Joseph arrived at Notre Dame this winter after spending the first three years of his career at Northwestern. He was named an All-American following the 2020 campaign when he tied for the nation lead with six interceptions. Joseph was a key figure in a defense that led the way to a Big Ten title game berth for the Wildcats. In that game Joseph had five tackles, an interception, a pass break up and a hurry.

Now he is tasked with replacing former Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton, who departed for the NFL after playing just seven games last season. The first-year Irish safety was a standout during the spring, drawing rave reviews for both his leadership and playmaking ability.

Joseph registered 80 tackles to go with four pass break ups and an interception last season for the Wildcats.

A big omission from the list is Notre Dame senior cornerback Cam Hart, who enters his second season in the starting lineup for the Irish. Hart registered 41 tackles and seven pass breakups to go with two interceptions last fall. He was ranked as the 10th best cornerback in the country by Lindy's Sports heading into the 2022 season.

