Notre Dame's Brandon Joseph, Tobias Merriweather Out vs. Navy

No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) will be a bit short-handed today when it takes on the Navy Midshipmen (3-6) with the school announcing that senior safety Brandon Joseph and freshman wideout Tobias Merriweather would not be playing.

Joseph left the UNLV and Clemson games with injuries, so Notre Dame has had to learn to play without him in recent weeks. Getting Joseph healthy is key to a strong finish, so the hope is that sitting out this game will give him a chance to get healthy for the final stretch of Boston College and USC.

Expect to see veterans DJ Brown and Houston Griffith, as well as juniors Xavier Watts and Ramon Henderson handle the safety rotation today with Joseph on the sidelines.

Merriweather suffered a concussion over the last week and was not cleared in time to travel with the team. Merriweather has been earning more and more playing time recently and the hope was this would be the game he could get more targets against Navy's struggling secondary, so his loss for the game is quite disappointing.

Notre Dame's thin wide receiver corps will need to step up with Merriweather out. Look for Deion Colzie to get some targets today.

The Fighting Irish kick off against Navy at noon (eastern) on ABC as the Irish look to improve to 7-3. Notre Dame is looking to win its fourth straight game after jumping into the College Football Playoff rankings after last week's win over Clemson.

