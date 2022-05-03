Skip to main content

Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2022 Draft Class and Potential Elite 2023 Draft Haul

Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2022 NFL Draft results and taking a look ahead at the 2023 class

The 2022 NFL Draft is behind us and Notre Dame added two more players to its record number of all-time selections. In our latest show we break down the two selections, discuss which undrafted free agents signed where and take an early look at what could be an epic 2023 draft class for the Fighting Irish.

We broke down the Baltimore Ravens drafted former Notre Dame All-American Kyle Hamilton on Friday, and you can see that analysis below. After mentioning Hamilton we focused a lot of time on the Los Angeles Rams drafting former All-American running back Kyren Williams.

Williams fell all the way to the fifth round, which isn't ideal from an immediate financial standpoint, but going to the Rams was a great fit for the former Irish standout. Williams fits the system well and the depth chart is favorable, as we broke down in the show.

We spent considerable time talking about the undrafted free agents, which included a lengthy discussion of wide receiver Kevin Austin. Despite possessing impressive physical tools and him having a tremendous NFL Scouting Combine performance, Austin went undrafted. We explain the reasons why he went undrafted, and also broke down why Austin could have a chance to still have a very successful NFL career ... if he's willing to put in the work.

After breaking down the recent draft class we spent much of the remainder of the show taking a look at the potential 2023 NFL Draft class. Notre Dame has a chance to have one of its best draft classes in a very long time, with players like Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey, Jarrett Patterson and Brandon Joseph already getting first round projections.

We also spent about other potential draftable players for next season, and we had a number of questions about running back Chris Tyree.

