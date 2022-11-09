Breaking Down The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 2

Notre Dame jumped into the latest College Football Playoff rankings, landing at the No. 20 spot in the second installment of the 2022 rankings. The Fighting Irish were unranked in the first poll, but the dominant 35-14 victory over Clemson gave the Irish a major boost.

Following the rankings release the IB team got together to break down the latest rankings.

To begin we discussed where Notre Dame landed in the rankings. While the No. 20 spot was a good leap for a team that was unranked a week ago, a case could be made that the Irish should have jumped up at least another spot or two.

Next we talked about what we liked and didn't like in the rankings. We also discussed the rest of the season, and the upcoming matchups that are going to shake up the rankings even further.

