Breaking Down The Fourth Quarter Of The Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Irish Breakdown dives into the fourth quarter games of the Notre Dame 2022 football schedule

The final quarter of the Notre Dame 2022 football schedule (games 9-12) is filled with nothing but rivals, which makes the potential end to the 2022 season incredibly interesting.

We break down this aspect of the schedule.

Notre Dame takes on Navy at the beginning of this part of the schedule in a game that will be played in Baltimore. The Fighting Irish have won four straight in the rivalry, and the last three were not competitive. Navy has fallen on hard times recently, with 3-win, 3-win and 4-win seasons surrounding an 11-win campaign in 2019.

Notre Dame will finish its regular season home schedule against Boston College. Not only is their the traditional nature to the rivalry, but the Eagles will also bring former Irish players Phil Jurkovec and George Takacs, and former tight ends coach John McNulty is the new offensive coordinator for BC.

The Irish finish the regular season with a road game at USC, a team the Irish have defeated four straight times. The arrival of Lincoln Riley and a long list of transfers has many thinking the Trojans are going to bounce back from their 4-8 campaign.

Sep. 3 - at Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep. 10 - Marshall Thundering Herd

Sep. 17 - California Golden Bears

Sep. 24 - at North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct. 8 - vs. BYU Cougars (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Oct. 15 - Stanford Cardinal

Oct. 22 - UNLV Rebels

Oct. 29 - at Syracuse Orange

Nov. 5 - Clemson Tigers

Nov. 12 - vs. Navy Midshipmen (Baltimore, Md.)

Nov. 19 - Boston College Eagles

Nov. 26 - at USC Trojans

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

2021 Record: 4-8

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 80-13-1

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 34-6 on Nov. 6, 2021

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES

2021 Record: 6-6

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 17-9

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-31 on Nov. 14, 2020

USC TROJANS

2021 Record: 4-8

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 50-37-5

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 31-16 on Oct. 23, 2021

