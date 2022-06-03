Breaking Down The Fourth Quarter Of The Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
The final quarter of the Notre Dame 2022 football schedule (games 9-12) is filled with nothing but rivals, which makes the potential end to the 2022 season incredibly interesting.
We break down this aspect of the schedule.
Notre Dame takes on Navy at the beginning of this part of the schedule in a game that will be played in Baltimore. The Fighting Irish have won four straight in the rivalry, and the last three were not competitive. Navy has fallen on hard times recently, with 3-win, 3-win and 4-win seasons surrounding an 11-win campaign in 2019.
Notre Dame will finish its regular season home schedule against Boston College. Not only is their the traditional nature to the rivalry, but the Eagles will also bring former Irish players Phil Jurkovec and George Takacs, and former tight ends coach John McNulty is the new offensive coordinator for BC.
The Irish finish the regular season with a road game at USC, a team the Irish have defeated four straight times. The arrival of Lincoln Riley and a long list of transfers has many thinking the Trojans are going to bounce back from their 4-8 campaign.
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sep. 3 - at Ohio State Buckeyes
Sep. 10 - Marshall Thundering Herd
Sep. 17 - California Golden Bears
Sep. 24 - at North Carolina Tar Heels
Oct. 8 - vs. BYU Cougars (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Oct. 15 - Stanford Cardinal
Oct. 22 - UNLV Rebels
Oct. 29 - at Syracuse Orange
Nov. 5 - Clemson Tigers
Nov. 12 - vs. Navy Midshipmen (Baltimore, Md.)
Nov. 19 - Boston College Eagles
Nov. 26 - at USC Trojans
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
2021 Record: 4-8
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 80-13-1
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 34-6 on Nov. 6, 2021
BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES
2021 Record: 6-6
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 17-9
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-31 on Nov. 14, 2020
USC TROJANS
2021 Record: 4-8
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 50-37-5
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 31-16 on Oct. 23, 2021
