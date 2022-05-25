Breaking Down The First Half Of The Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
Notre Dame faces a unique test in 2022, and it's a big year for head coach Marcus Freeman, who needs success on the field to keep the program's success on the recruiting trail going.
In our offseason analysis of the Irish squad we break down the schedule by splitting it into four quarters. That means each section is broken into three games each. On our Irish Breakdown podcast channel we broke down the first two quarters. Quarter one is Ohio State, Marshall and California and quarter two is North Carolina, BYU and Stanford.
Here is our breakdown of quarter one:
Here is our breakdown of quarter two:
Let's take a look at the schedule.
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sep. 3 - at Ohio State Buckeyes
Sep. 10 - Marshall Thundering Herd
Sep. 17 - California Golden Bears
Sep. 24 - at North Carolina Tar Heels
Oct. 8 - vs. BYU Cougars (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Oct. 15 - Stanford Cardinal
Oct. 22 - UNLV Rebels
Oct. 29 - at Syracuse Orange
Nov. 5 - Clemson Tigers
Nov. 12 - vs. Navy Midshipmen (Baltimore, Md.)
Nov. 19 - Boston College Eagles
Nov. 26 - at USC Trojans
NOTRE DAME OPPONENT OVERVIEW
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
2021 Record: 11-2
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Ohio State leads 4-2
Last Meeting: Ohio State won 45-28 on Jan. 1, 2016 (Fiesta Bowl)
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
2021 Record: 7-6
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: First ever meeting
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
2021 Record: 5-7
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 4-0
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 41-8 on Sep. 23, 1967
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
2021 Record: 6-7
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 20-2
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 44-34 on Oct. 30, 2021
BYU COUGARS
2021 Record: 10-3
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 4-2
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 23-13 on Nov. 23, 2013
STANFORD CARDINAL
2021 Record: 3-9
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 22-13
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-14 on Nov. 27, 2021
