Breaking Down The First Half Of The Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Irish Breakdown dives into the first six games of the Notre Dame 2022 football schedule

Notre Dame faces a unique test in 2022, and it's a big year for head coach Marcus Freeman, who needs success on the field to keep the program's success on the recruiting trail going.

In our offseason analysis of the Irish squad we break down the schedule by splitting it into four quarters. That means each section is broken into three games each. On our Irish Breakdown podcast channel we broke down the first two quarters. Quarter one is Ohio State, Marshall and California and quarter two is North Carolina, BYU and Stanford.

Here is our breakdown of quarter one:

Here is our breakdown of quarter two:

Let's take a look at the schedule.

Sep. 3 - at Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep. 10 - Marshall Thundering Herd

Sep. 17 - California Golden Bears

Sep. 24 - at North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct. 8 - vs. BYU Cougars (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Oct. 15 - Stanford Cardinal

Oct. 22 - UNLV Rebels

Oct. 29 - at Syracuse Orange

Nov. 5 - Clemson Tigers

Nov. 12 - vs. Navy Midshipmen (Baltimore, Md.)

Nov. 19 - Boston College Eagles

Nov. 26 - at USC Trojans

NOTRE DAME OPPONENT OVERVIEW

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

2021 Record: 11-2

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Ohio State leads 4-2

Last Meeting: Ohio State won 45-28 on Jan. 1, 2016 (Fiesta Bowl)

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

2021 Record: 7-6

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: First ever meeting

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

2021 Record: 5-7

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 4-0

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 41-8 on Sep. 23, 1967

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

2021 Record: 6-7

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 20-2

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 44-34 on Oct. 30, 2021

BYU COUGARS

2021 Record: 10-3

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 4-2

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 23-13 on Nov. 23, 2013

STANFORD CARDINAL

2021 Record: 3-9

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 22-13

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-14 on Nov. 27, 2021

