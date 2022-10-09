Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over BYU

Notre Dame and BYU squared off in the latest version of the Shamrock Series, and the Fighting Irish came away with a 28-20 victory. With BYU coming into the game ranked 16th in the country, and it gave head coach Marcus Freeman his first win over a ranked opponent.

Notre Dame also earned its third straight victory.

Following the win the IB staff got together to break down the win.

At the beginning of our show we broke down the big picture nature of the win. It wasn't always pretty, but at the end of the day this was a must-win game for Notre Dame, and the Irish got the job done. Notre Dame needed this win to hopefully start a roll as the schedule softens up a bit, and that adds to the value of the win regardless of the margin of victory.

Notre Dame out played BYU in many ways, including out-gaining the Cougars 496-276. There were plenty of missed opportunities, but the key was winning, and Notre Dame won. We also discussed the positive of having so much to improve upon but still coming away with a victory over a ranked opponent.

Next we moved onto the offense. It was a strange game for the offense, which did plenty of good things in the game. At the end of the day this performance was more about the Notre Dame players just being better than BYU. We discussed the performance of Michael Mayer, Drew Pyne and others who stood out. It wasn't as good of a game plan as we saw the last two games, but it was good enough to get it done.

We also discussed areas where the game plan and play-calling fell short, and what we didn't like about those calls.

After that discussion we moved onto the defense. It was an interesting discussion, and the defense had a strange performance. During the first half the unit played outstanding football, but the third quarter and most of the fourth quarter the defense struggled mightily. We discussed those issues throughout the show.

We also discussed how important it was that when the game was on the line the defense got the job done. There was plenty of discussion about the play of the linebackers.

Following our breakdown of the game we also answered subscriber and listener questions.

