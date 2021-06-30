Notre Dame's Brian Kelly Ranked As College Football's Fourth Best Head Coach

Sporting News ranked Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly as the fourth best coach in college football

Sporting News has released its ranking of the college football head coaches heading into the 2021 season and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly ranked fourth on the list.

Kelly has led Notre Dame to an impressive 43-8 record and two playoff appearances in the last four seasons. Here is what SN had to say about Kelly's standing among the best coaches in the game.

"Kelly slipped to No. 20 in our 2018 rankings, but he reinvented his Notre Dame stint with a three-year run that includes a 33-6 record and two Playoff appearances. The Irish have learned from Playoff losses to Clemson and Alabama, and the program continues to evolve. It's the same track record as the next coach on this list." - Sporting News

Kelly moved up two spots on the list after ranking sixth a season ago. Alabama head coach Nick Saban ranked first, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney ranked second and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley ranked third.

Here is where Notre Dame's 2021 opponents ranked on the list.

#10 - Mack Brown, North Carolina

#13 - Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

#17 - Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

#24 - David Shaw, Stanford

#25 - Clay Helton, USC

#32 - Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia

#51 - Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech

#58 - Jeff Brohm, Purdue

#64 - Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

#67 - Mike Norvell, Florida State

#75 - Ken Niumatalolo, Navy

#80 - Jason Candle, Toledo

Former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea ranked No. 77 heading into his first season as the head coach at Vanderbilt.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter