Notre Dame Corner Cam Hart Ready To Take Big Step In 2022

Notre Dame senior Cam Hart began his career as a wide receiver, but in a short time he has emerged as one of the program's best defenders, and if his game continues to grow he could emerge as one of the nation's best corners.

Let's take a look at Hart's game and what needs to happen for him to become a top cover player in 2022.

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

High School: Good Counsel

Height: 6’2½”

Weight: 205 pounds

BACKGROUND: After beginning his Notre Dame career on the offensive side of the football, Hart transitioned to cornerback in 2019, and he has spent the last two seasons there on a full-time basis. That parlayed into a strong 2021 season.

In his first year as a starter, Hart played in 13 games and started 10 while tying for eighth on the team with 42 tackles (25 solo, four TFL), nine pass deflections and two interceptions.

That transition came after Hart played in three games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in 2019. The talented athlete saw action against New Mexico, Bowling Green and Southern Cal.

STRENGTHS: As a former wide receiver, Hart brings a lot of intriguing traits to the position. His length and ball skills are his biggest selling points currently. Hart has the athletic profile to work from a variety of coverages, most notably in press-man coverage.

He has moments of outstanding route recognition, seeming to run the route for the wide receiver to lead to pass breakups or interceptions. His range is buoyed by that length, having the ability to cover a ton of ground with his stride length. Those strides can underrate just how fast Hart is. When he’s able to open up and transition effectively, he can run for days.

Despite that background as a wide receiver, he is surprisingly physical for a player who hasn’t played a ton on the defensive side of the football. Whether he is closing on a ball carrier or breaking on a screen, Hart has flashes of tremendous physicality. For a longer player, Hart also has some notable change of direction skills to mirror and match in man coverage.

Hart is making tremendous progress for a player who has only been playing cornerback for two seasons, including one as a starter. The upside is immense here.

AREAS TO IMPROVE: Hart hasn’t been playing cornerback long so there are understandably aspects of his technique that need to get better. Profiling as a press-man corner, he can be a little passive at the line of scrimmage with some inconsistent hand placement.

When he does land his initial punch, Hart is able to stall momentum effectively. He also needs to use his length more efficiently working down the field. Far too often he loses the football working down the field, unable to use that length to make plays on the football often.

SUMMARY: There is a real chance that Cam Hart can be one of the big risers amongst the 2023 cornerback group if he takes a step forward. Regardless, he will have a chance to go within the top 100 picks if he tests well just based on traits. The NFL tends to be enamored with long cornerbacks with wide receiver backgrounds.

ONE LINER: “Former wide receiver with surprising physicality despite limited experience at cornerback. Needs to better active length and ball skills but has massive upside.”

EARLY PROJECTION: 2nd-3rd round

COMPARISON: Jimmy Smith (free agent)

