Can Notre Dame Compete For A Championship With An Inexperience Quarterback?

Irish Breakdown looks at whether Notre Dame's lack of experience in 2022 will drag the team down

One of the biggest criticisms I often see and hear about the potential of the Notre Dame football team in 2022 is the lack of experience at quarterback. There are other question marks, but quarterback is clearly one of the most discussed topics about Notre Dame in all years, and it's especially true when there's going to be a new player.

In our latest show we discussed at length if Notre Dame is going to be held back this season by its lack of experience at quarterback, with the focus being mainly on rising sophomore Tyler Buchner.

To begin this discussion we broke down the last 12 national champions and many of the runners up to see where they were with experience at quarterback. Interestingly, seven of the 12 title winners had a first-year starting quarterback that season, and four of them were either sophomores or freshmen.

The list is even longer when looking at teams that played in the title game but lost. The point? Experience at quarterback doesn't appear to be nearly as essential to a championship as it was in the past.

Now with that out of the way we discuss whether or not Notre Dame has the talent at quarterback to compete for a title in 2022. We spend a lot of time breaking down the game of Buchner and look at what he showed in high school, what he showed as a freshman in 2021 and what we think he's capable of showing in 2022.

We spent a lot of time discussing why what Buchner showed in 2021 shouldn't be the biggest data point that we hold onto. We also compared Buchner to past Notre Dame quarterbacks and broke down what makes him unique. The quarterback aspect of the discussion included what we need to see from Buchner and the rest of the team in order to be dynamic enough on offense to compete for a title in 2022.

Following our breakdown of the quarterback position we spent a lot of time answering questions from Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers. Obviously we continued the quarterback talk, but there were several other topics, including some recruiting questions.

