Notre Dame Captain Jarrett Patterson Expected To Play vs. Marshall

Notre Dame's offensive line will get a much-needed reinforcement this weekend with the expected return of fifth-year senior Jarrett Patterson. The Irish captain missed the season opener with a foot injury that he sustained in fall camp, but he is expected back against Marshall.

"We are expecting him to play on Saturday unless something crazy happens in the next 48 hours," head coach Marcus Freeman said during today's press conference.

Patterson should help solidify a line that needs a major bounce back performance. Notre Dame's line was expected to be a strength of the team in 2022 after a strong fall camp, but the unit did not play anywhere close to expectations in week one. Patterson was out of the lineup in the opener against Ohio State, and that absence is likely part of the reason Notre Dame's line struggled against the Buckeyes.

Notre Dame not only didn't play sound football up front, there were clear miscommunication issues when trying to pick up the Ohio State pressures, and getting a veteran three-year starter like Patterson back in the lineup should help with that.

The return of Patterson should also have a positive impact on senior center Zeke Correll, who made just the third center start of his career this past weekend. With Patterson out Correll had to take on more of a leadership role, and he simply didn't handle it well, and his execution was impacted by it.

Of course, this assumes that Patterson will be inserted back in at left guard, the position he played in fall camp. Senior Andrew Kristofic manned that position with Patterson out, but there is always the possibility that Notre Dame could move Patterson back inside to center, where he started the last three seasons. Expectations, however, are that he will stay at guard for now in hopes of that helping to get Correll going.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter