Clemson Victory Has Notre Dame's Bowl Projections All Over The Place

In recent weeks the bowl projections for Notre Dame were pretty narrow, with a small handful of bowls being the likely destination according to analysts and writers. Following the convincing 35-14 win over Clemson the bowl projections are now all over the place.

The Holiday Bowl is still the most frequent destination, and both ESPN writers and CollegeFootballNews.com project the Irish to face the Utah Utes in that game. It would mark just the second time ever the Irish would face the Utes, with the last meeting being a 28-3 win by Notre Dame in 2010.

Notre Dame has never played in the Holiday Bowl.

Playing in the Gator Bowl is the second most projected bowl game for Notre Dame, with Athlon and Jerry Palm of CBS Sports both projecting the Irish to play there. Palm projects Notre Dame to face Mississippi State while Athlon projects a Gator Bowl matchup against the Gators of Florida.

Notre Dame has never faced Mississippi State in football. The only matchup against Florida came in the Sugar Bowl following the 1991 season, a game Notre Dame won 39-28. Going into that game the Gators were ranked third and the Irish were 18th and big underdogs.

Sporting News projects the Irish to face Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl while Sports Illustrated projects Notre Dame to square off against Liberty in the Camellia Bowl. Notre Dame has never played Liberty in football while the Irish are 4-0-1 against Minnesota, but the last time they played was all the way back in 1938.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter