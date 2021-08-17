Notre Dame Commits Moving Around In Latest Rivals250 Rankings

Rivals has reworked its Top 250 once again, and there was plenty of movement among Notre Dame commits. There was some movement up, but most movement saw Irish commits moving down.

Notre Dame's highest ranked commit by Rivals is now linebacker Jaylen Sneed. The Hilton Head (S.C.) High School star jumped up to No. 31 in the Rivals rankings, which is up 14 spots from his previous ranking.

Another big riser is Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan, who jumped up 75 spots to No. 114 in the latest rankings.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams dropped to No. 45 on the list, falling 17 spots since he committed to Notre Dame. Vancouver (Wash.) Union wide receiver Tobias Merriweather fell seven spots to No. 161. Even as a Rivals250 player I believe Merriweather is one of the most underrated players in the class.

St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford fell out of the Top 100, checking in at No. 104 in the Rivals rankings, falling 14 spots.

Linebacker Josh Burnham of Traverse City (Mich.) Central checked in at No. 156, which is down 17 spots from the last rankings.

Fellow linebacker commit Niuafe Tuihalamaka of Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany also fell, dropping 16 spots to No. 159 in the ranking.

Zionsville (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Joey Tanona checked in at No. 186, which is down just one spot from his last placement in the Rivals rankings.

Denison (Texas) High School running back Jadarian Price rounded out the nine Notre Dame commits to make the list, checking in at No. 240, which is down five spots from the last rankings.

Defensive end Aiden Gobaira went from being a 3-star recruit to being in the Rivals250 after a dominant spring season for Chantilly (Va.) High School. Apparently not going to camps and working out without pads on resulted in him dropping out of the Rivals250.

