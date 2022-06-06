Notre Dame Defense Earns A Unique Preseason Honor

The Notre Dame defense is one of only two units that has two groups ranked among the top four position groups

Lindy's Sports seems to be very high on the Notre Dame defense, with the Irish being one of only two teams to have two different position groups ranked among the four best in the country. Only Notre Dame and Alabama have two position groups ranked among the top four in the three position group break downs.

Notre Dame's defensive line and its secondary were both ranked as the fourth best in the country heading into the season according to the Lindy's Sports preseason magazine. The defensive line being ranked that high isn't a surprise at all, but the secondary being ranked that high was a bit surprising.

Here is what Lindy's said about the Irish defensive line:

"The Irish had the nation's No. 15 scoring defense last season, and they'll move into the top 10 if end Isaiah Foskey and interior lineman Jayson Ademilola have anything to say about it. Foskey's 11 sacks last season say that he will. Ademilola emerged with 50 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. There is depth and flexibility across the line for new coordinator Al Golden." - Lindy's

There is no doubt that Foskey and Ademilola will be very important figures for the Irish in 2022, but if Notre Dame wants to have a defense that is truly among the top four groups it will need players like Rylie Mills and Justin Ademilola to break out, along with other depth inside.

Here's a look at what Lindy's wrote about the secondary:

"Superstar safety Kyle Hamilton is gone, but he played only seven games last season. A full season of Northwestern transfer and 2020 All-American Brandon Joseph would go further to support an excellent cornerback situation, led by Cam Hart, that appears to have added depth." - Lindy's

Lindy's ranked Foskey as the nation's No. 3 defensive end in its preseason magazine, and Joseph was ranked as the No. 2 safety. Hart was ranked as the nation's No. 10 cornerback in the preseason publication. Notre Dame did not have a linebacker ranked among the 12 players at both inside and outside linebacker.

