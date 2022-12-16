Skip to main content

Notre Dame Defense Needs To Finish The Season On A Strong Note

Notre Dame's defense has had some strong moments in 2022 but it didn't finish strong in the regular season, something that must change in the bowl game

One of the primary strengths of the Notre Dame football team this season was the defense, which at times helped fuel the team to victory when the offense was sputtering. The unit did not, however, reach its full potential under first-year coordinator Al Golden.

During this episode of the Irish Breakdown podcast we break down what we want to see from the defense as it looks to finish the 2022 bowl season off on a stronger note than it finished the 2022 regular season.

Here is a look at some of the topics discussed.

Be More Player Centric - One of the issues for Notre Dame this season was that at times the defense was a bit too focused on scheme, to the detriment of the talent. The result was the Irish players not showing the speed or assertiveness, or level of execution, needed to be an elite defense. When the defense was on it was quite good, but the unit was far too inconsistent. When the defense scaled things back a bit the defense was very, very good. That's what we need to see in the bowl game.

Improve The Run Defense - Notre Dame's rush defense was much like the rest of the defense. At times it was dominant, including five games where it held opponents to less than 100 yards. In other games the unit really struggled, including bad performances against Ohio State and Marshall to start the season, and USC to end it. South Carolina's offense ranks 99th in rushing offense, and Notre Dame needs to have a gameplan capable of handling the dangerous South Carolina pass game while also being able to shut down the run game.

Personnel Changes - Another aspect we discussed was the need to personnel adjustments in the game. Some there is no choice, as the Irish will be without Isaiah Foskey (leaving for the NFL) and others for injuries (Cam Hart). Other areas it needs to be forced, and that is primarily at the linebacker position.

There were other aspects as well, and the discussion really focused on what Golden needs to do moving forward to get more and more out of the unit.

