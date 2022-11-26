Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense Will Be Tested By The Potent USC Offense

Notre Dame (8-3) has faced a lot of good offenses this season, but a case could be made that USC (10-1) will be its toughest test yet. If the Fighting Irish are going to end their season with an upset win over the Trojans the defense will need to be at its best.

Let's take a look at the matchup of the Irish defense and the USC offense.

Notre Dame Rush Defense vs USC Rush Offense

Advantage: Even

This is a relatively closely matched aspect of this game. Notre Dame has a quality run defense that has been steadily improving all season, while the Trojans seek to complement the dynamic pass game with a quality ground attack. Even without leading rusher Travis Dye, the Trojans were able to pound out 179 yards in a win over UCLA behind 120 yards from Stanford transfer Austin Jones.

USC has rushed for at least 155 yards in 10 of their 11 games, with the 42-25 win over Arizona State being the only exception. That was due to Caleb Williams going 27-37 through the air for 348 yards and three scores. Williams is also a legitimate running threat, and he's racked up 316 yards and seven scores on the ground this season.

Notre Dame's rush defense has been strange this season. Their overall season numbers are solid but far from spectacular. The odd thing is the Irish ground defense has been at its best against Power 5 opponents. In seven games against Power 5 foes, the Irish have limited those opponents to just 93.4 yards per game. That ranks 4th nationally among teams that have played at least three games against Power 5 opponents.

In fact, Cal (112 yards on Sept. 17) is the last Power 5 opponent to top 100 yards against Notre Dame, and Ohio State is the only other Power 5 opponent to top 100 yards on the ground against Notre Dame. Stanford (97), Clemson (90), North Carolina (66), Syracuse (61) and Boston College (56) all failed to top 100 yards on the ground.

Notre Dame Pass Defense vs USC Pass Offense

Advantage: USC

Notre Dame has been one of the better pass defenses in the nation this year, especially when you take into account the quality of their opposition. The Irish played the No. 7 (North Carolina) and No. 17 (Ohio State) pass offenses this season and held both well below their season averages.

BYU's No. 21 ranked pass offense (282.4 yards per game) went for just 120 yards through the air against the Irish. Notre Dame also held Cal's No. 33 ranked pass offense (268 yards per game) to just 184 passing yards.

Notre Dame ranks 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt by teams that have played at least three games against Power 5 opponents.

USC, of course, brings to this matchup the highest ranked and arguably the most explosive pass offense Notre Dame has faced this season. Williams is one of the more talented signal callers in the country, and while none of the transfer wideouts have broken out as stars this season, it's a deep group that can go six deep against a defense.

USC's offensive line is solid in pass protection as well, and that is the part of the matchup Notre Dame must dominate. The Irish rank 12th nationally in sacks per game, and the defense has racked up four sacks in each of its last four games against non-option teams. The pass rush will also have to be at its best to help overcome the possible loss of cornerback Cam Hart, who was injured this past weekend in the win over Boston College.

Notre Dame will need TaRiq Bracy, Clarence Lewis and Jaden Mickey to step up and protect the safeties in coverage, and the best way to do that is for Isaiah Foskey, Jayson Ademilola, Howard Cross and the rest of the line to dominate.

Notre Dame Scoring Defense vs USC Scoring Offense

Advantage: USC

USC gets the advantage for a few reasons, but it's not the major advantage that it might seem based on the rankings. The Trojans get the advantage mainly because of its success in the red zone, its third down success and its brilliance when it comes to limiting turnovers.

USC has beat up a lot on bad opponents.

The Trojans have played seven opponents that ranked between No. 87 and No. 131 in scoring defense, including five that ranked 110th or lower. In those seven games the Trojans scored 48.3 points per game, averaged 549.1 yards per game and 7.9 yards per play.

In the four games against opponents that rank in the Top 50 in scoring defense the Trojans scored 33.5 points per game, 449.8 yards per game and 6.3 yards per play.

In Notre Dame's four games against opponents that rank in the Top 50 in scoring offense, including against No. 2 Ohio State, No. 13 North Carolina and No. 28 Clemson, the Irish have allowed just 21.8 points per game, and 40 of the 87 points allowed in those games came in the fourth quarter, often with those games already out of hand.

We'll see if that can continue against USC.

