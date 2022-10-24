Skip to main content

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs #16 Syracuse

Notre Dame released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against the 16th ranked Syracuse Orange

Notre Dame (4-3) goes on the road this weekend to take on the 16th-ranked Syracuse Orange. It's a big opportunity for the Fighting Irish to earn a big win, which could help get the season back on track.

Where: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)
When: Saturday, October 29
Time: 12:00 PM ET
TV: ABC
Spread: Syracuse -2.5, O/U 46

Notre Dame has released its depth chart in advance of this matchup.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

Notre Dame Offense

Sophomore Mitchell Evans is listed as the No. 2 tight end on this week's depth chart. The "or" that was there for much of the season prior to his return was removed and Evans is the clear No. 2.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

Notre Dame Defense

With fifth-year senior Bo Bauer out for the season the new backup Mike linebacker is freshman Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Prince Kollie
Football

Marcus Freeman Updates Notre Dame Injuries

By Sean Stires
DJ Brown - Cam Hart
Football

Notre Dame's Latest Bowl Projections Are All Over The Place

By Bryan Driskell
Dylan Edwards
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Standouts From Week Nine

By Ryan Roberts
Jeremiyah Love 3
Recruiting

Jeremiyah Love Film Room: Notre Dame Commit Shows Versatility, Speed

By Ryan Roberts
TCU - Kansas State
Football

College Football Roundup: Week 8 Shakes Up Conference Standings

By Andrew McDonough
JD Bertrand
Football

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Win Over UNLV - Defense Edition

By Bryan Driskell
Braden Lenzy
Football

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Win Over UNLV - Offense Edition

By Bryan Driskell
Clarence Lewis
Football

Clarence Lewis Talks About His Forced Fumble, Playing With Urgency And More

By Sean Stires