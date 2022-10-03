Notre Dame Depth Chart vs BYU
Notre Dame is back in action this weekend after getting a bye following its 45-32 victory over North Carolina. The Fighting Irish head to Las Vegas this weekend for a matchup against the 16th-ranked BYU Cougars.
Notre Dame has released its depth chart for this upcoming matchup, which has some changes.
With junior tight end Kevin Bauman out for the season after suffering a knee injury leading up to the North Carolina game, the tight end depth chart has been shaken up a bit. Freshmen Eli Raridon and Holden Staes are now part of the depth chart, which they weren't prior to Bauman's injury, although they had both played.
Staes actually started against North Carolina as Notre Dame began the game with multiple tight ends on the field.
The rest of the offensive depth chart remains the same.
Freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison started the last two games for Notre Dame, and now he has officially been moved up to the top of the cornerback depth chart opposite Cam Hart.
That is the only official change on the defensive depth chart in advance of the contest against BYU.
Notre Dame and BYU kick off on Saturday night at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC.
