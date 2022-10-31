Skip to main content

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Clemson

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Clemson

Notre Dame (5-3) hosts the 5th-ranked Clemson Tigers (8-0) this weekend in what is the biggest home game of the season. It's the biggest home game since the Tigers last visited back in 2020.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium
When: Saturday, November 5
Time: 7:30 PM ET
TV: NBC
Spread: Clemson -3.5, O/U. 47.5

Notre Dame released its depth chart for the upcoming matchup.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

Notre Dame Offense vs Clemson

The only change on offense is that sophomore Rocco Spindler is now listed as the backup at right guard. Notre Dame's wide receiver depth chart has not changed, despite this not being how it plays out from a rotation standpoint.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

Notre Dame Defense

There were no changes to the Notre Dame depth chart on the defensive side of the ball, although Prince Kollie has consistently been the first Will off the bench in games.

