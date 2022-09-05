Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Marshall

Notre Dame (0-1) has released its depth chart ahead of its home opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are coached by Charles Huff.

Here is a look at the Notre Dame depth chart for both its offense and defense in advance of this matchup.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

*** The only major change to this week's depth chart is senior guard Andrew Kristofic being listed as an "or" behind fifth-year senior Jarrett Patterson. Kristofic was only listed at right guard last week but started the Ohio State game due to Patterson being out with an injury. Patterson's status for the game against Marshall is still a question.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

There were no major changes to the depth chart on the defensive side of the ball.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter