Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Marshall

Notre Dame Football has released its depth chart ahead of its home contest against the Marshall Thundering Herd

Notre Dame (0-1) has released its depth chart ahead of its home opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are coached by Charles Huff.

Here is a look at the Notre Dame depth chart for both its offense and defense in advance of this matchup.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

ND Offense vs Marshall

*** The only major change to this week's depth chart is senior guard Andrew Kristofic being listed as an "or" behind fifth-year senior Jarrett Patterson. Kristofic was only listed at right guard last week but started the Ohio State game due to Patterson being out with an injury. Patterson's status for the game against Marshall is still a question.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

ND Defense vs Marshall

There were no major changes to the depth chart on the defensive side of the ball.

