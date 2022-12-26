Notre Dame Depth Chart vs South Carolina

Notre Dame and South Carolina are slated to end their 2022 seasons in a matchup in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl! It's a matchup of two 8-4 teams that finished the season on a strong notes, with the Gamecocks winning their final two games, both over ranked opponents, and the Irish winning five of their last six games.

Game Date: Friday - December 30th

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Start Time: 3:30 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for the matchup.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

There are two very important changes on the offense, with quarterback Drew Pyne and tight end Michael Mayer opting out for the game. Pyne, of course, has announced his decision to transfer to Arizona State while Mayer is beginning preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Sophomore Tyler Buchner is listed as the starting quarterback, although freshman Steve Angeli was given the "or" designation. Buchner, of course, began the season as the starting quarterback before going down with a shoulder injury.

Sophomore Mitchell Evans has been elevated into the No. 1 spot at tight end.

Any uncertainty about whether or not Jarrett Patterson would play in the game was also answered, as the fifth-year senior captain was listed as the starter at left guard for the game. That means Buchner gets to play behind a healthy and complete Irish line for the first time all season.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

With Isaiah Foskey opting out so he can begin preparing for the NFL Draft, fifth-year senior Justin Ademilola has been elevated to the starting role at Vyper. Senior cornerback Cam Hart is out with an injury, which elevates TaRiq Bracy into the starting lineup. Bracy missed the final game of the season against USC with an injury as well.

