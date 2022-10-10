Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Stanford
Notre Dame (3-2) has now won three games in a row and it heads home this weekend to take on the Stanford Cardinal (1-4). Notre Dame has released its depth chart for the upcoming matchup against the Cardinal.
Location: Notre Dame Stadium
Date: October 15
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Line: Notre Dame -16.5, O/U 52
NOTRE DAME OFFENSE
There were no changes to the Notre Dame depth chart on offense.
NOTRE DAME DEFENSE
With Jacob Lacey now off the team after his decision to transfer, former Harvard transfer Chris Smith has moved up the depth chart at defensive tackle. Smith will also spend time at nose guard.
