Notre Dame Depth Chart vs UNLV

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its matchup against UNLV

Notre Dame will look to get back on track this weekend when it hosts the UNLV Rebels. It's the first ever meeting between the two programs. Notre Dame has released its depth chart ahead of the matchup.

Location: Notre Dame Stadium
Date: October 22
Time: 2:30 PM ET
Line: Notre Dame -24.0, O/U 49.5

Let's first look at the Irish offense.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

Notre Dame Offense

There were no changes to the Notre Dame depth chart on offense. Despite Tobias Merriweather playing more last weekend he is still not on the depth chart.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

Notre Dame Defense vs Stanford

The defensive depth chart is also the same, including Prince Kollie not being listed as the backup Will linebacker, despite him clearly being that on the field now. Also, expect TaRiq Bracy to be back in the lineup this week, while Jayson Ademilola is likely questionable.

