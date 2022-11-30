Notre Dame Drops To No. 21 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Notre Dame fell to No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The latest release dropped the Fighting Irish down from No. 15 in last week's ranking.

The Fighting Irish had their five game winning streak snapped when they lost to Southern Cal (11-1) in last week’s regular season finale. They finished the regular season with an 8-4 record, ensuring that the program’s run of five consecutive double digit win seasons has come to an end.

Notre Dame has been ranked in all but one of the nine seasons since the College Football Playoff began. The Irish made the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020.

Conference championship games will be played this weekend and then the College Football Playoff committee’s final rankings of the season will be released Sunday, Dec. 4 at Noon EST.

Notre Dame will find out its bowl destination after the rankings are released. The three most likely bowl destinations are the Cheez-It Bowl, the Gator Bowl and the Holiday Bowl.

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. TCU (12-0)

4. Southern Cal (11-1)

5. Ohio State (11-1)

6. Alabama (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Penn State (10-2)

9. Clemson (10-2)

10. Kansas State (9-3)

11. Utah (9-3)

12. Washington (10-2)

13. Florida State (9-3)

14. LSU (9-3)

15. Oregon State (9-3)

16. Oregon (9-3)

17. UCLA (9-3)

18. Tulane (10-2)

19. South Carolina (8-4)

20. Texas (8-4)

21. Notre Dame (8-4)

22. UCF (9-3)

23. North Carolina (9-3)

24. Mississippi State (8-4)

25. NC State (8-4)

