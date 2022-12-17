Expectations For Notre Dame In The Gator Bowl Matchup vs South Carolina

We are less than two weeks away from the Gator Bowl matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4). It's a big opportunity for Notre Dame to go into the offseason with some much-needed momentum, but many of the early predictions favor the Gamecocks.

In this episode of the Irish Breakdown Podcast we discuss what expectations should be for Notre Dame in this matchup.

The show started with a discussion about Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen and what we expect will happen with his recruitment, and we then talk about the issues with NIL.

Our discussion about the bowl game starts at the 26:25 mark of the show.

Much of the discussion about Notre Dame not being favored to win is about the quarterback position and how hot South Carolina was to end the season. The Gamecocks earned back-to-back wins over Tennessee and Clemson, both Top 10 teams, to end the season. That helped erase the memory of the Gamecocks losing to Missouri (23-10) and Florida (38-6) in two of the three games prior to that strong finish.

We spend a good amount of time on the quarterback discussion, which is an understandable reason for outsiders to go with South Carolina in this game. We break down the season of Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler and discuss Notre Dame's quarterback situation now that Tyler Buchner is back in charge.

There was a lot of talk about how these two teams matchup, why we think Notre Dame should be viewed as the best team despite how things finished, and what the Irish must do to turn their talent advantage into a victory.

