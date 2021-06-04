Notre Dame To Land Marshall OL Transfer Cain Madden

According to Tim Prister of Irish Illustrated, Notre Dame is set to land Marshall grad transfer Cain Madden to play along the offensive line.

Madden started the last three seasons at guard for the Thundering Herd, and he comes to Notre Dame as a sixth year senior. Madden took advantage of the additional year provided by the Covid-19 issues last season.

Listed at 6-3 and 313 pounds, Madden was named a second-team All-American last year by the Associated Press. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2020 and was a second-team All-CUSA player in 2019. Madden was originally a walk-on at Marshall.

Madden is expected to come in and slide into one of the open guard spots. With him being a right guard the Irish staff can chose to move him to left guard and put Jarrett Patterson at right guard, or they can move Patterson to the left side and keep Madden where he is used to playing.

Check back later for more analysis on Madden specifically and how this move impacts Notre Dame.

