Notre Dame Falls To 9th In Latest Coaches Poll
Notre Dame fell in both polls following its season opening loss to Ohio State, but the Irish remain in the Top 10 in both polls. The Fighting Irish fell to No. 9 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll following the 21-10 defeat at the hands of the Buckeyes.
Notre Dame went into the weekend ranked No. 5 but dropped after the loss. Ohio State also fell a spot, dropping from No. 2 to No. 3 after being leaped by Georgia, who destroyed No. 12 Oregon by a 49-3 score.
Three future Notre Dame opponents also found themselves in the latest edition of the Top 25.
Clemson remained No. 4 after its 41-10 win over Georgia Tech. USC climbed up three spots to No. 12 after it blasted Rice by a 66-14 score. BYU jumped into the rankings after it blasted South Florida by a 51-20 score.
Notre Dame returns to action this weekend with its home opener against Marshall, who is coming off a 55-3 victory over Norfolk State.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
Read More
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense
Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook