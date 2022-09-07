Skip to main content

Notre Dame Falls To 9th In Latest Coaches Poll

Following its loss to Ohio State, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell down to the No. 9 spot in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Notre Dame fell in both polls following its season opening loss to Ohio State, but the Irish remain in the Top 10 in both polls. The Fighting Irish fell to No. 9 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll following the 21-10 defeat at the hands of the Buckeyes.

Notre Dame went into the weekend ranked No. 5 but dropped after the loss. Ohio State also fell a spot, dropping from No. 2 to No. 3 after being leaped by Georgia, who destroyed No. 12 Oregon by a 49-3 score.

Three future Notre Dame opponents also found themselves in the latest edition of the Top 25. 

Clemson remained No. 4 after its 41-10 win over Georgia Tech. USC climbed up three spots to No. 12 after it blasted Rice by a 66-14 score. BYU jumped into the rankings after it blasted South Florida by a 51-20 score.

Notre Dame returns to action this weekend with its home opener against Marshall, who is coming off a 55-3 victory over Norfolk State.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Tyler Buchner
Football

Tyler Buchner's Opening Performance Added To Marcus Freeman's Confidence

By Grant DelVecchio
Clarence Lewis
Football

Notre Dame Ranks 8th In Latest AP Poll

By Bryan Driskell
Corey Gammage
Football

Marshall Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
Charles Huff - Marshall
Football

Notre Dame Opponent First Glance: Marshall Thundering Herd

By Bryan Driskell
Marcus Freeman
Football

Notre Dame Notebook: Marcus Freeman Talks Offensive Line, Defense, Wide Receiver Production

By Grant DelVecchio
Marcus Freeman 3
Football

Marcus Freeman And Notre Dame Will Look To Turn Missed Opportunities Into Getting Stronger

By Bryan Driskell
Jaden Greathouse
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Roundup - Week 3 Performances

By Ryan Roberts
Notre Dame - Helmet
Football

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Marshall

By Bryan Driskell