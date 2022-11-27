Notre Dame Falls To No. 19 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Notre Dame ended the regular season with a hard fought 38-27 loss at USC, and the defeat meant the Irish are set to drop in both polls. The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is out and the Irish fell to No. 19 after the loss after being ranked No. 15 a week ago.

USC climbed up to No. 4 in the polls after beating the Irish, and the Trojans are now the highest ranked opponent that Notre Dame faced this season based on the current rankings. Ohio State fell to No. 5 after its 45-23 loss to Michigan. That means the Irish lost to a pair of teams that finished in the Top 5 of the regular season, with both losses coming by 11 points.

Notre Dame owns wins over No. 11 Clemson (35-14), who lost to South Carolina this weekend, and the Irish also beat No. 22 North Carolina (45-32), who lost in overtime to NC State.

Notre Dame now sits at 8-4 and will await to see where it stands in the AP Poll and in Tuesday's release of the College Football Playoff rankings.

