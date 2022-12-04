Skip to main content

Notre Dame Finishes The Regular Season Ranked No. 19, No. 20 and No. 21 In The Polls

Notre Dame finished the regular season ranked between No. 19 and No. 21 in the final polls

The final regular season polls are out and Notre Dame finished ranked between No. 19 and No. 21 in those polls.

Notre Dame ranks 21st in the final College Football Playoff rankings, which is where the Irish were in those polls a week ago. The Irish earned a 35-14 win over Clemson, who finished 7th in the polls. Clemson is the only team that Notre Dame defeated that remains in the CFP rankings. Notre Dame's bowl opponent - South Carolina - ranked 19th in the CFP rankings.

The Irish were ranked highest in the final Associated Press poll, with Notre Dame checking in at No. 19 in that ranking. Clemson finished No. 19 in the final AP Poll, and North Carolina was the first time out after dropping its final three games of the season. South Carolina ranks No. 20 in the final AP regular season poll.

Notre Dame ranked 20th in the final USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Clemson finished 11th in the final coaches poll, which was the most absurd of all the rankings. Notre Dame did own two Top 25 wins in the Coaches Poll, as North Carolina finished 25th in the final Coaches Poll. South Carolina finished 19th in the final Coaches Poll.

The AP and Coaches Poll will have one more ranking that will come out after the national championship game. Notre Dame has finished ranked in the Top 25 in each of the last five seasons, and it will need a Gator Bowl win over South Carolina to guarantee that happens again in 2022.

