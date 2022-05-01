First Glance At Notre Dame's 2023 Draft Class - Defense Edition

With the 2022 NFL Draft now behind us, it is never too early to get a little preview into what could be in store for the 2023 cycle. Notre Dame did not have the best of outcomes this past draft, only seeing two players in Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams selected on the three days of the event.

Early on, the 2023 class looks like it could be a lot different. In fact, it may be the most impressive draft class for the Irish in some time. With everything from top level talent, potential depth and even some wildcards, it looks to be an outstanding cycle for the Irish.

Notre Dame's defensive haul could be especially impressive.

THE HEADLINERS

This is the group of Notre Dame players that have the best chance to not only get drafted, but to be high picks with strong 2022 campaigns and good testing results.

Isaiah Foskey, Defensive End

Coming off a very deep edge group for the 2022 NFL Draft cycle, it’s extremely possible that Foskey could have crashed the first round party if he had declared early. Heading back to school, the rising senior now has a chance to rise to the top of the first round with another big season.

At 6-5 and 260 pounds, the California native also possesses vines for arms. He is the type of athlete the NFL traditionally values to a high degree near the top of draft classes. His combination of first step quickness, explosiveness and length is a handful to counteract in the passing game. As Foskey continues to improve his run defense, hand usage and pass rush plan, he could have the opportunity to have an Aidan Hutchinson like rise with a dominant 2022 season.

His 12.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last season could just be the beginning for Foskey. All the tools are there to be the highest drafted Notre Dame defensive end in a very long time. In fact, Notre Dame hasn't had a defensive end taken in round one since Renaldo Wynn since 1997, but expect that streak to end.

Brandon Joseph, Safety

This time last year, Joseph was coming off an All-American season at Northwestern and he frequented many early 2022 NFL Mock Drafts. Joseph enters the season with 129 tackles and nine career interceptions.

Now a member of the Fighting Irish, there are again high expectations for the talented defender. Joseph brings are intriguing combination of length, ball skills and proactiveness to the passing game. He also is not afraid to stick his nose in the run game. The key for him is to not do too much and stay within his responsibilities in a defense. If Joseph is able to recapture some of that 2020 magic this year in South Bend, the first round is not out of the question.

He has already been turning heads this spring and has quickly asserted himself as arguably the top defensive back on the roster. At his peak, there is a lot of Jessie Bates in his game. Joseph is also a high-academic young man who was a team captain for the Wildcats, so he'll check off a lot of character boxes.

Jayson Ademilola, Defensive Tackle

Jayson contemplated an early entrance into the 2022 NFL Draft but opted to return to improve his draft stock. In spurts, Ademilola has shown utter dominance as a penetration style defensive lineman. His flexibility and short area quickness really pop off the film.

The major knock is going to be size, playing around the 6-3 and 285-pound range. That may limit him to a potential day two draft slot due to the lack of size but that will not limit his upside on the next level as an interior pass rusher. Ademilola is the ideal three technique at the next level, offering an outstanding athletic profile to cause a lot of havoc.

Finishing is the key for Jayson. As impressive as he is on film his production isn't as eye-popping. Ademilola has racked up just 15.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in four seasons. If his production matches his film in 2022 it’s going to be hard to keep him out of the top 100 next cycle.

Cam Hart, Cornerback

There is no bigger wildcard to the first round conversation on the Notre Dame roster than Hart. Beginning his career as a wide receiver for the Irish, Hart brings an outstanding blend of size, athleticism and ball skills to the position. He is also a very physical player for someone who began his career on the offensive side of the football.

The NFL tends to fall in love with size and athleticism at the cornerback position, things that Hart brings at a high level. Entering his second season as a starter, expectations are extremely for what Hart can accomplish this upcoming season.

If Hart wants to jump way up draft boards he'll need to do three things as a senior. One is to stay healthy and hope that his shoulder injury clears any medical checks next year. Two, he'll need to continue developing his technique and becoming a more consistently sound player. Three, Hart needs to continue learning to use his length as an advantage, especially in press situations.

NEXT IN LINE

This is the group of players who will have eyes on them this year and could turn successful 2022 seasons into a rise up draft boards. The end result could be them hearing their names called next season.

Justin Ademilola, Defensive End

The often forgotten man up front, Justin is a technically sound pass rusher who quietly finished second on the Notre Dame defense with five sacks in 2021. He is now set for an even bigger role in 2022, arguably having the best pass rush plan and hand usage on the roster. Ademilola is never going to pop off the screen with elite athleticism, but he brings a nuance to the game that gets drastically undersold and he has a relentless motor. He has a chance to sneak into the late rounds with a productive year.

TaRiq Bracy, Cornerback

The diminutive cornerback has had his fair share of struggles outside, lacking the length and ball skills to consistently make plays down the field. In the slot, however, Bracy is a nice fit with his combination of short area quickness and overall speed profile. He also has enough physicality to play inside against the run. Bracy should get a lot of action inside at nickel this season.

If he has a nice season, he could get a long look late next spring - or at worst an opportunity in a camp. One thing that could work for Bracy is the combine or pro day. According to sources he is one of Notre Dame's fastest players, so a strong testing session could combine with his special teams experience to jump him onto team's draft boards.

Bo Bauer, Linebacker/Special Teams

Bauer is a hard player to figure out. From a physical perspective, he is long and athletic, which is exactly what the NFL values on the second level. He has just struggled to find consistency on defense, needing to speed up his eyes and proactiveness. If Bauer does breakout, he brings a very attractive athletic profile. Not to mention he is one of the top special teamers in all of college football. That alone may offer him an opportunity. We have seen several instances of special teams players jumping into the later rounds of the draft.

UNDERCLASSMEN

This is the group of players who have multiple seasons of eligibility who at the time don't seem like 2023 Draft prospects, but that could change with breakout seasons.

Marist Liufau, Linebacker

The Marist Liufau breakout has been a long time coming. After taking a massive leap last spring, the talented linebacker was unfortunately lost for the 2021 season due to a leg injury. He is back and looks better than ever.

Athletically speaking, Liufau is incredibly impressive. He boasts a long and athletic frame at 6-2 and 229 pounds. Liufau is the modern run and chase linebacker who makes a ton of plays working in pursuit. There is also massive upside in the passing game, both in coverage and working as a blitzer. His closing speed is eye popping. With three years of eligibility remaining, it’s unlikely that Liufau declares early but if he’s able to play near his ceiling, he could have a decision to make.

It would actually be beneficial to Notre Dame if Liufau does go into the next offseason with a tough decision to make.

Rylie Mills, Defensive End

This is probably a new name for people outside of the Notre Dame program. Mills has played inside mostly for the Irish during his career but he is now competing to start as the strong-side defensive end role for the team. We saw Mills play on the edge once last season, and in that game against Virginia he registered a pair of sacks. Mills simply looks more comfortable on the edge.

From a physical perspective, Mills looks the part. He is blessed with a versatile frame at 6-5 and 283 pounds with very long arms. His closing speed pops off the screen for a player his size. If Mills is able to put together a season his talent indicates then he could be a wildcard to leave early - although we believe that it is unlikely he leaves.

Jordan Botelho, Linebacker/Edge

Botelho is competing for playing time at rover for the team so he is anything but a sure thing, especially with several years of eligibility remaining. It has been quite the road to extended playing time for the 6-2 245-pound athlete but the talent is unquestionably there. He has the type of athletic profile to project either off ball or on the edge. Botelho is extremely explosive and offers flexibility. If he puts it all together, the NFL could come calling, especially with some of the other issues that have arisen.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter