First Glance At Notre Dame's 2023 Draft Class - Offense Edition

With the 2022 NFL Draft now behind us, it is never too early to get a little preview into what could be in store for the 2023 cycle. Notre Dame did not have the best of outcomes this past draft, only seeing two players in Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams selected on the three days of the event.

Early on, the 2023 class looks like it could be a lot different. In fact, it may be the most impressive draft class for the Irish in some time. With everything from top level talent, potential depth and even some wildcards, it looks to be an outstanding cycle for the Irish.

THE HEADLINERS

This is the group of Notre Dame players that have the best chance to not only get drafted, but to be high picks with strong 2022 campaigns and good testing results.

Michael Mayer, Tight End

It’s hard to call a tight end generational after Kyle Pitts was the No. 4 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and proceeded to eclipse the 1000-yard mark as a rookie for the Falcons. There is, however, an argument to be made that Mayer has the upside be a more impactful all-around player. He obviously has prototype size for the position at a hair under 6-5 and 251 pounds. Simply put, he has been NFL ready from a physical perspective dating back to his freshman season.

That physicality pops all over film, where Mayer makes a plethora of plays both after the catch and working in the air. He also has big flashes in the run game, where he has a powerful lower half to displace gaps. Mayer is also a really smooth and explosive athlete wh can threaten the seam with ease. Notre Dame will need to highlight that ability a little more but the athleticism is certainly there to do so. He has some consistency to hammer out in the run game but the tools are tremendous. Mayer has first rounder written all over him, with a top half valuation very possible if he stays healthy.

Jarrett Patterson, Center

Many expected Patterson to be a part of the 2022 NFL Draft class. Of course, inconsistency led to a return for his final season of eligibility. Couple outrageous experience with the opportunity to work with Harry Hiestand for a year and there should be high expectations for Patterson heading into the 2022 season.

At a hair over 6-4 and 307 pounds, Patterson brings an outstanding frame that is eerily similar to Alex Mack, a first round pick back in 2009. His pass protection has always been stellar but Patterson has continued to get stronger and more consistent in the run game. With a better nucleus around him in 2022, there is no reason to believe that Patterson can’t take his game to a whole other level. If he does, it is extremely possible that he could hear his name called in the first round next spring as the top center in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

NEXT IN LINE

This is the group of players who will have eyes on them this year and could turn successful 2022 seasons into a rise up draft boards. The end result could be them hearing their names called next season.

Avery Davis, Wide Receiver

Even while coming back from an injury, Davis is still the most productive receiver returning the Irish roster, with 66 career catches for 862 yards and eight touchdowns His career has been fascinating to watch, seeing time as a quarterback, cornerback, running back and wide receiver. For a team that has lacked great coaching at the wide receiver position, Davis has managed to develop pretty well into a consistent pass catcher. Some will underrate his speed but Davis also has a smooth athletic profile to threaten the seam vertically.

He is most likely a slot only option at the next level but offers some nice traits to potentially stick in the right situation with a productive season in 2022. With a healthy and productive 2022 campaign and a strong combine/pro day performance he could hear his name called next year.

Braden Lenzy, Wide Receiver

Irish fans and faithful have been longing for a Lenzy breakout for many years. He teased with his home run potential in 2019, racking up five plays of over 40 yards on just 20 total touches. Judging by his spring growth, physically and with his game, 2022 could finally be his time. Here's hoping because Notre Dame really needs his speed on the field.

Lenzy should test extremely well, but he also needs the production to back up his athleticism. The 5-11, 182-pound athlete presents upside as a gadget player at the next level. The question is just how attractive he will be from a production metric perspective. That is what makes his 2022 season so important, if he can stay healthy and produce it will add even more value to his testing numbers, which would make him a far more attractive draft candidate.

Joshua Lugg, Guard/Tackle

Lugg has spent time at offensive guard, right tackle and even center during his career. He was a full-time starter at right tackle this past season but is set to play inside exclusively in 2022. That is where Lugg's game seems ideally suited.

From a size perspective, at just under 6-7 and 305 pounds, Lugg brings a big frame with the versatility to appeal to the next level. Lugg also has moments of nice athleticism, but some of that seems to have been zapped due to past injuries. Health will be a concern but a multi year starter up front for Notre Dame will get him a look alone, especially now that he'll have Harry Hiestand helping him to maximize his potential. Whether he is able to stick is dependent on him putting together his best season in 2022, and staying healthy.

UNDERCLASSMEN

This is the group of players who have multiple seasons of eligibility who at the time don't seem like 2023 Draft prospects, but that could change with breakout seasons.

Chris Tyree, Running Back

The NFL traditionally loses their mind over speed. That is something that Tyree brings in leaps and bounds, being projected to run the forty yard dash in the 4.3 range. Tyree is coming off of an injury riddled sophomore campaign but is set to take on a substantial role in 2022.

He is truly a homerun waiting to happen, whether that is as a ball carrier, pass receiver or kick returner. In just two seasons, Tyree has scored touchdowns of over 50 yards as a runner, receiver and return man. Tyree is not a high volume ball carrier mostly due to size. Instead, he is a committee approach runner who brings a high blend of athleticism and versatility. Barring a massive 2022 season, he is more than likely a four-year player for the Irish.

Still, he has the type of talent that the NFL will for sure find attractive if he can turn it into consistent production and have a breakout 2022 campaign.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter