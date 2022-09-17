First Half Analysis: Cal Leads Notre Dame 10-7

California leads Notre Dame by a 10-7 score in the first half. Thoughts on the team's performance through the first two quarters.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

*** The Notre Dame offense played incredibly sloppy football in the first half, which killed any momentum they could get. On the first drive a false start by fifth-year senior Braden Lenzy turned a 3rd-and-1 into a 3rd-and-6, and on that play captain Jarrett Patterson didn't see a simple Mike fire, and the Cal linebacker came free despite only rushing four players. A false start on series three turns a 3rd-and-4 into a 3rd-and-9, and then Drew Pyne missed an open Michael Mayer up the seam on that third down. Pyne drove two easy flat routes into the ground, and Patterson got another false start late in the first half, and that was followed by a false start from Zeke Correll, which turned a 3rd-and-9 into a 3rd-and-19.

*** The release speed by the receivers has been inconsistent and the blocking by the wideouts has been poor. There was also a drop on an easy potential third-down conversion by Lorenzo Styles that ended the fourth drive of the game.

*** A positive has been the play-calling of Tommy Rees. I question if the unit was ready to play due to the sloppiness, but the play-calling has been good. Rees has spread the field, created open receivers and the run game has gotten going. The problem has been a failure to execute by the quarterback, receivers and/or line.

*** The play design on the touchdown pass to Chris Tyree was excellent. Notre Dame was in 21 personnel (two backs) and the other running back, Audric Estime, went on a quick motion, which caused the safety to the left of the offense to come down. That put Tyree in a one-on-one with a linebacker, and Tyree won that easily for a touchdown.

*** Tyree has been the standout on offense for Notre Dame, rushing for 33 yards and catches three passes for 35 yards, giving him 128 yards and a score in the first half.

*** The line started off poor but has settled down and given Pyne a lot more time to throw, and they are getting a good push against Cal's big front. They aren't opening up big run lanes, but they are giving Tyree room to get through the first line. Now the quarterback needs to hit a deep shot or two to loosen up the safeties, who are flying downhill.

*** Pyne has had plenty of chances but he's either been off target or unwilling to throw to open receivers. Hopefully rhythm he found late helps him get going in the second half.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

*** Notre Dame's defensive line has gotten very good pressure in the game, but the inability to finish at the quarterback has been a major problem. The defense continues to struggle with contain issues, especially at the linebacker level, giving up two long runs by the quarterback.

*** The linebackers were slow to start against the run but have gotten better, and the interior of the defensive line has been especially good. Jayson Ademilola and Jacob Lacey both had huge plays in the backfield, and Chris Smith has been very stout at the point of attack. NaNa Osafo-Mensah has also been good at setting the edge.

*** Isaiah Foskey is getting very good pressure but he absolutely must finish better on the ball.

*** Cal had two catches that weren't actually catches. The Notre Dame staff needs to see that, call a timeout and have the play reviewed. Two huge missed opportunities, and both led to Cal's 10 points. That's a coaching mistake that needs to be corrected.

*** Notre Dame's secondary has been mostly good in coverage, but a missed sack by Clarence Lewis on a well-designed corner fire was yet another HUGE missed opportunity by the Irish in this game. The corners also need to play the ball a bit better on deep shots.

