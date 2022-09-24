First Half Analysis: Notre Dame 24, North Carolina 14

First half analysis of the Notre Dame vs North Carolina game, which the Irish lead 24-14. Notre Dame has out-gained North Carolina 301-161. Notre Dame has passed for 181 yards and rushed for 120 yards.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

*** Notre Dame tried to throw the ball early, and while the protection was good the routes were short and slow developing, which allowed UNC to cover them relatively easily and resulted in a couple of batted balls.

*** After a three-and-out the Irish went to the ground. Early on it was slow-going just like the pass game, as North Carolina was beating the Irish blockers off the ball on the first couple of runs. Notre Dame's line settled in after that and quickly started moving the Tar Heel line around.

*** Quarterback Drew Pyne had his first two non shovel passes batted down but he settled into a groove after that. He hit Michael Mayer on a crossing route on drive two to move the chains, which began a strong half of third-down conversions for him and the offense. After the run game got open the middle of the field opened up, and the offense took advantage. Pyne fit the ball into a couple of tight spots to Mayer, giving his All-American tight end a chance to make plays, and he certainly did. Mayer made a couple of brilliant grabs and his route running was outstanding.

*** Pyne was more than willing to attack down the field, although he was off target on a number of throws. That helped loosen UNC up, and he did hit Lorenzo Styles over the top on a seam route. It was a well designed play, with Notre Dame putting Styles in the slot and running a play-action pass from the gun. That allowed Pyne to stare down the safety, and when the safety bit up he knew that Styles would come open deep, and he did.

*** Pyne missed a wide open Mayer up the sideline for what could have been a touchdown on the final drive, which was his one big miss of the half. Otherwise he went 15-22 for 181 yards and two scores by taking what the defense gave him, showing poise to stay in the pocket and then taking downfield shots when they were there.

*** Notre Dame mixed up its inside zone and counter runs effectively, and then sprinkled in a late stretch play when North Carolina started crashing its inside backers, which allowed Logan Diggs to bounce outside for an easy 17-yard gain on a stretch play. Junior Chris Tyree showed impressive toughness, patience and vision in the first half, rushing for 53 yards on seven carries (7.6 YPC). He showed great patience on the third scoring drive, letting the blockers get around on a counter before creasing the defense for a 19-yard gain.

*** Notre Dame pushed North Carolina around after the first couple of series. The left side of the line was very effective in the run game, but the right side is playing much better so far. Right tackle Blake Fisher and right guard Joshua Lugg dominated a combo block that drive a UNC edge player about five yards off the ball, which opened up a hole for Audric Estime that he burst through for 29 yards. Center Zeke Correll has worked his feet quite well so far on zones and is doing a good job of getting around the nose for seal blocks.

*** Estime had a crushing block on a third-down scramble that allowed Pyne to get free for 12 yards.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

*** Early on it was the same old, same old, as UNC quarterback Drake Maye ran for 33 yards on the opening drive, which ended with a fourth-down fade route for a touchdown. After that the Irish did a much better job keeping contain, partly execution and partly play calling. The interior of the line did a better job clogging up the run lanes, and on one third-and-long play Al Golden went with a dime package and twisted LB Marist Liufau right into the quarterback. It was a well scouted call, as UNC likes to run quarterback draw on third-and-long.

*** Notre Dame's issues in giving up the two touchdowns were big plays, as Cam Hart got beat deep for a 28-yard gain on the game's first play and Jaden Mickey miss-played a ball to allow a 43-yard gain on the second scoring drive. Outside of that the cornerbacks and safeties have been excellent in coverage. The North Carolina receivers are getting very little room to work. The linebackers have been okay in coverage but Jack Kiser needs to do a better job getting deep and undercutting the in cut that went for a first down.

*** Nickel corner TaRiq Bracy bit on a double move to give up the first touchdown, but he was very good in coverage after that, and he blew up a slot screen for a 3-yard loss. That's the same play UNC beat him for a big gain on last season. They ran another tunnel screen earlier and Bracy was again all over it, along with Mickey, and the ball fell incomplete to bring up a third-and-long.

*** Notre Dame has mixed up its defensive looks quite a bit in the first half, both formationally and personnel wise. They are using mass substitutions at times, and they are matching UNC's personnel. When UNC goes multiple tight ends the Irish defense substitute with big guys, and Rylie Mills goes outside. When UNC goes with more 11 personnel (three receivers) the Irish move Mills inside, or put a smaller, faster DL on the field.

*** Other than the first drive of the game the Notre Dame defense has been outstanding on first down, which is why they are holding UNC to just 3-8 on third-down.

