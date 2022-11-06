First Half Analysis: Notre Dame Leads Clemson 14-0

Analysis of the Notre Dame vs Clemson game, which the Irish lead 14-0. Notre Dame out-gained Clemson 163-71 in the first half.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

*** Notre Dame didn't get much going in the pass game in the first half, but the ground game and special teams fueled the two scores. Notre Dame's 11-play, 78-yard drive to go up 14-0 consisted of just two pass plays, which resulted in a scramble and a completion behind the line. The rest of the drive was Notre Dame just running the ball right at Clemson.

*** Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees focused mostly on 12 personnel in the first half, but we saw a bit more diversity in the ground game. Notre Dame mixed up Duo and Inside Zone on the up the middle runs, we saw an Outside Zone and we also saw a G Wrap scheme that worked effectively. Using Inside Zone allowed the Irish backs to cut backside, which is where multiple long runs came from. That also made Duo more effective, as Clemson had to balance out its front attack.

*** Notre Dame used all three backs in the first half and they all ran well. Audric Estime was outstanding, running with great authority and physicality. Estime also got down hill in a hurry, finding the creases in the line and then hitting them quickly. Chris Tyree's first carry was on an Inside Zone, which is his bread and butter play, and he cut it back 10 yards for a first down on the final drive. Logan Diggs was a bit slow downhill, but he made good reads and ran with authority.

*** Notre Dame rushed for 122 yards on 23 carries against a Clemson defense that came into the game giving up just 87.9 yards per game.

*** The Irish line pushed Clemson around, getting a good vertical push all game. Their ability to move the line and stay engaged on blocks allowed the Irish backs to do their work. The left side of the line was especially effective from what I saw, getting good movement throughout the first half.

*** Pass protection was a bit more problematic. The line gave up a lot of ground and the backs had a couple of misses. Quarterback Drew Pyne also isn't getting enough depth out of his drops, which allows the push to get on him a bit quicker.

*** Pass game wise, Pyne missed Mitchell Evans on an inside post route that could have put the Irish inside the 10-yard line on a drive that ended with a missed field goal attempt. He's still staring down targets, and that is allowing the Clemson defenders to get their hands up, as it's obvious where he's going with the ball. He did a good job avoiding a sack on the final drive and picking up a first down, and he made a great decision on the touchdown read zone.

*** One concern was Notre Dame not going back to 21 personnel. They went with it early and it got the offense rolling, but didn't go back to it. Would like to see that mixed in more in the second half.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

*** The first key to Notre Dame's early success was the play of the perimeter defenders. Clemson ran a number of different outside RPO plays, but the corners - Cam Hart and Benjamin Morrison - did a great job coming up, beating the Clemson blockers at the point and blowing up the screens. This also resulted in Clemson getting called twice for holds on the corners, which killed drives.

*** Clemson also tried to test Morrison down the field on vertical shots, but the freshman corner was step for step against the Tiger receivers. Nickel TaRiq Bracy also had great coverage on a 4th-down corner route that ended Clemson's second drive.

*** Notre Dame's interior linemen had a few bad run fits that resulted in running back Will Shipley getting room to run right up the gut. That is why Shipley had 52 yards on just seven carries.

*** Linebacker JD Bertrand had a strong first half from what I saw. He was aggressive downhill in the run game, showed very good sideline speed against the screen and pass game, and he perfectly read a wide receiver shovel pass and dropped him for a 5-yard loss, which killed the drive.

*** Notre Dame hasn't gotten home much with its pressures, but the aggressive nature of the game plan has Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei on his heels and has caused him to be off target on downfield throws.

