First Half Analysis: Notre Dame Trails USC 17-7

Notre Dame trails USC 17-7 at the half. Here are my thoughts from the first 30 minutes.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

*** Notre Dame has missed too many opportunities in the first half. USC, as expected, is loading the box in an attempt to shut down the run game and it has worked so far. Notre Dame had some curious early game calls, including a 3rd-and-2 jet sweep to Logan Diggs out of 23 personnel that USC blew up. Presnap it was obvious USC had the leverage on the play, Notre Dame needs to have a check out of that.

*** USC was clearly prepared to handle Notre Dame's tight end sneak, which cost the Irish a 4th-down on their next series. That was not just a questionable call because it didn't work, but because they have gone to it so often, and because they needed a full yard.

*** After that the offense settled in. OC Tommy Rees had some interesting post-snap action that slowed USC's hard charge down. That opened up the run game a bit, which sparked Chris Tyree for an 18-yard run. He also took advantage of a 1-on-1 against Michael Mayer that resulted in a 22-yard touchdown.

*** Quarterback Drew Pyne had a couple of RPOs he could/should have pulled and threw early, but he settled in and played good football the rest of the half. He stayed deep in the pocket, kept his eyes downfield and threw accurate passes. His check down throw to Audric Estime was a long time coming and sparked the offense to its first big play of the game. He also showed good poise on the 3rd-and-10 throw to Deion Colzie.

*** In the second half Rees will need to find more ways to take advantage of USC's hard inside charges. The line got good movement at times in the first half but USC is overwhelming them with leverage and numbers. Notre Dame's offensive staff needs to find answers to that, including getting the ball outside a bit more on early downs. They have run two outside plays, but both came in 3rd-and-2 situations. Getting Pyne out of the pocket for some throw-run opportunities wouldn't hurt either, and getting the backs more involved in the pass game is a must.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

*** Notre Dame has spent a lot of time mixing between three and four man fronts, and my initial read is the four-man looks are working better, especially against the pass.

*** The issue in the first half is execution and then failing to bring down Caleb Williams in the backfield. This was a concern coming in and he's making the Irish pay for it. Notre Dame is playing a lot of zone and for the most part USC is finding soft spots. Mixing up the looks post-snap is key in the second half, but there were plenty of chances to come away with stops in the first half.

*** DJ Brown had no reason to key on the quarterback on the first touchdown, and Brandon Joseph going underneath a perimeter pass later also gave USC a big play. LB Marist Liufau let a tight end leak out on the first third down of the game which gave USC a huge play. Those are veterans making mental mistakes, and that can't happen in a game like this.

*** That has combined with too many missed tackles of Williams and the backs to cause problems. Notre Dame also played a lot of off coverage on the outside, which has given USC some easy throws. To a degree I get that since the Irish don't have Cam Hart or TaRiq Bracy, but they'll need to find ways to eliminate the easy third down throws on the perimeter.

*** There are adjustments that are needed from Al Golden, but for the most part there are guys in position to make stops, the execution and tackling isn't there. That's fix number one that needs to be made.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter