Five To Watch: Notre Dame Offensive Players That Are Key To Success In 2021

If Notre Dame is going to get over the hump its offense must make a leap this season. For that to happen, however, there are five players I'll be keeping an eye on in regards to whether the unit can play to a championship level.

Jack Coan, Quarterback: It all starts with the quarterback. Coan, a 6-3 Wisconsin transfer, has impressed in camp with his accurate reads, his game management skills and his strong arm. He has a Rose Bowl appearance and one really good season, which was 2019, to his credit. The reality is Coan will be a question mark until he proves it at game time. Starting a transfer quarterback is unprecedented territory for the Irish. Quarterback at Notre Dame is one of the most scrutinized positions in college football. Coan appears to have the right set of skills on and off the field to make this work.

Blake Fisher, Offensive Tackle: What you ask? A freshman who hasn’t started a game can’t possibly be on any watch list. Fisher is the exception. Even though it hasn’t been announced, Fisher is the de-facto starter at left tackle. He started last Thursday in their open practice and the coaching staff has conceded without explicitly saying the word “starter” that Fisher will be in the lineup against Florida State. Fisher is the most hyped freshman linemen at ND since Sam Young. Left-tackle is the most complicated spot on the offensive line to play. In a different world, Fisher could be eased into the lineup. But ND lost four starters. It needs Fisher to live up to the hype.

Braden Lenzy, Wide Receiver: Lenzy is the centerpiece of a wide receiver core that is reinventing itself. Reinvention means something needs to be fixed. The wide receivers were collectively mediocre last year. Lenzy said last week that this is the best group of receivers he has been around at Notre Dame. The word used was “explosive.” Lenzy has elite speed and immense potential. A 6-0 senior, Lenzy battled injuries last year. Even when healthy, the issue with Lenzy was consistency. Can he be a possession receiver in a pinch? How about catching passes in traffic? Will he stay healthy ? He was not at practice on Tuesday, out with “normal bumps and bruises,” according to a spokesperson for Notre Dame. Stay tuned.

Kyren Williams, Running Back: The ND media guide lists 22 honors that Williams, a 5-9 200 pound junior running back, earned in 2020. He’s one of the top running backs in the country. Williams gained 1,125 yards on 211 carries with 13 touchdowns last year. Williams is versatile, catching 35 passes in 2020. With an unseasoned offensive line and a new quarterback, handing the ball off to Williams will likely be a safe, productive option. With Chris Tyree, a 5-10 true sophomore running back, the team is in good shape at running back. Tyree averaged 6.8 yards per carry in 2020.

Michael Mayer, Tight End: If Hamilton is the face of the Irish defense then Mayer is the face of the offense. Mayer, a 6-4, 250 pound sophomore tight end, caught 42 passes for 450 yards. He was tied with Javon McKinley for the most receptions on the team. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Mayer could be the best ever tight end from Notre Dame. Mayer should be a reliable option for Coan right from the start. It’s unclear who’ll be that reliable option among the receivers.

