Four Notre Dame Players Named Preseason All-Americans

Four Notre Dame players earned first-team All-American honors from Lindy's Sports, including three players earning a spot on the first team and another landing on the second team. There were two offensive players and two defensive players on the preseason Lindy's list.

Junior tight end Michael Mayer and fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson were both named to the first-team on offense.

Mayer is coming off a season in which he set Notre Dame single-season records for a tight end with 71 receptions, 840 receiving yards (11.8 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

Patterson has started the last three seasons at center and made the list as a center, but there is a chance he could move to guard this season as the Irish look to find their best alignment up front.

On defense, transfer safety Brandon Joseph made the first-team squad and defensive end Isaiah Foskey made the second team.

Joseph transferred to Notre Dame after two seasons at Northwestern. He earned consensus All-American honors for the Wildcats in 2020 after he racked up 46 tackles and picked off six passes in just eight games of a Covid-shortened season. He racked up 79 tackles and three interceptions last fall.

Foskey racked up 11 sacks last season and tied for the nation lead with six forced fumbles in his first season as a full-time starter.

Alabama had the most All-Americans on the list, checking in with five. Notre Dame tied with Georgia and Ohio State for the next highest amount with four. Notre Dame tied with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State with the most first-team All-Americans, with each having three.

Notre Dame kicks off the 2022 season against the Buckeyes in Columbus. Clemson had two All-Americans on the list while both USC and Brigham Young had one apiece.

