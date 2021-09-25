Game Day Central: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

All the pregame analysis of Notre Dame and Wisconsin that you need to get ready for the game!

The 12-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) look to continue their winning ways when they take on the 18th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers (1-1).

Before the game kicks off be sure to check out all the analysis of the game, which will have you very well prepared for tonight's game.

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Wisconsin Depth Chart

Series History: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin - A look at the all-time series between the Irish and Badgers.

First Glance: Wisconsin - A first glance overview of what Wisconsin returns in 2021.

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin - A look at how the Notre Dame and Wisconsin lineups stack up from a recruiting standpoint.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Wisconsin Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Wisconsin Offense

This feature looks at how Notre Dame and Wisconsin stack up on paper in the run game, pass game and with their scoring offenses and defenses.

Time To Shine: Notre Dame Offense

Time To Shine: Notre Dame Defense

This feature breaks down the players on the Notre Dame offense and defense that are most important to an Irish victory.

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense

Breaking down the keys to success for the Notre Dame offense and defense if the Irish are going to come away with the impressive victory they need.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for this matchup! The video version of our predictions is below.

Midweek Musings - In this week's musings I talk about the importance of first down success for Notre Dame on both sides of the ball. I also write about the improved running back recruiting for the Irish and discuss Clemson's early 2021 struggles.

NFL Draft Matchup: Kyren Williams vs. Wisconsin Linebackers - Ryan Roberts of RiseNDraft looks at the intriguing matchup between Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams and the Wisconsin inside linebackers.

OTHER CONTENT

Take 5: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Jack Coan, O-Line Play

Brian Kelly Notebook: Wisconsin Challenge, Kevin Austin Impact, Kurt Hinish's Health

Jack Coan Isn't The Story, It's Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

Notre Dame Players Are Ready For Physical Wisconsin Matchup

Houston Griffith And The Notre Dame Defense Is Ready For Its Spotlight Matchup Against Wisconsin

Notre Dame Notebook: Chris Tyree, Offensive Balance, Defense Just Getting Started

Notre Dame Line Knows It Must Get Better

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

