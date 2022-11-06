Game Observations Of The Notre Dame Defense From The 35-14 Win Over Clemson

Notre Dame's defense was dominant as the Irish improved to 6-3, blasting 4th-ranked Clemson by a 35-14 score. Below are my immediate thoughts and analysis of the Irish defense from the win.

*** This was without question the best combination of game plan, play-calling and execution from the Notre Dame defense all season. Defensive coordinator Al Golden did an excellent job using nickel personnel (five defensive backs) while maintaining a physical presence in the box. It allowed Notre Dame to handle the perimeter throws while also keeping the run game in check.

*** Notre Dame was well-prepared for Clemson's perimeter pass game and RPOs. In fact, it seemed to me that Notre Dame was often baiting Clemson to throw the ball outside by cheating inside, knowing they would get Clemson to pull and throw, and then flying outside to defend it.

*** One of my favorite calls of the night was a nickel fire in the second half that ended with a sack. Golden brought TaRiq Bracy and JD Bertrand off the edge, but Bertrand slanted across the face of the offensive tackle, which freed Bracy outside. He forced the quarterback to move away and into the arms of his teammates.

*** Coverage wise, Golden showed a lot of faith in his cornerbacks, and they rewarded him throughout the night. Early on it was senior Cam Hart blowing up the perimeter screens, and either making plays on the ball or drawing penalties. Freshman Benjamin Morrison was a constant target of the Clemson quarterbacks, but he was dominant all game long. Morrison blanketed the Clemson wideouts on downfield throws all night long. His position was top-notch, his transitions were smooth and he did a good job being physical but not tugging or grabbing. Morrison's first interception was brilliant. He was in perfect trail position and when the ball was thrown he undercut the receiver and picked it off to set up a score. Later, Morrison read the quarterback perfectly, quickly reacted to the throw and then showed his athleticism and speed by returning it 96 yards for the score.

*** Linebacker JD Bertrand had an excellent game from what I could see from the press box. He was active downhill, his sideline-to-sideline pursuit was outstanding and his reactions on pressures were a big part of the game. Both inside backers did a great job attacking downhill. At times they weren't quite as good as they needed to be with getting off blocks, but overall they handled that part of the game well. Bertrand also had a huge open field tackle on a 3rd-and-long draw that might have picked up the first if he doesn't close so well and bring the back down in space.

*** Up front, I'll have to watch the film to see who played well, but for the most part I thought the line was very physical at the point of attack. There were a few snaps in the first half where they didn't get all the inside gaps covered and Clemson was able to get decent runs, but they buckled down in the second half and there wasn't much room to run. The defensive ends did a great job forcefully setting the edge and not letting the perimeter runs get going, forcing the backs to quickly cut inside. Two players that definitely flashed throughout the game were Justin and Jayson Ademilola. Justin had a huge pressure on the first interception and set the edge well, and Jayson was disruptive throughout the game.

*** Overall the defense did a great job flying to the ball and tackling in space. That was a huge key to the game and the unit as a whole swarmed to the ball, took good angles and brought Clemson players down on the first point of contact, for the most part.

