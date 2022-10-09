Game Observations Of The Notre Dame Offense From The 28-20 Victory Over BYU

It wasn't always pretty but Notre Dame (3-2) picked up a huge 28-20 victory over 16th-ranked BYU. The offense started well early, struggled in the second half but did what was needed to put the game away.

Here is my instant analysis of the win.

*** Overall this was a decently called game but it was more about when Notre Dame was rolling it was mostly about the players just stepping up and making plays. I did like how Notre Dame attacked the middle of the field with the pass game, and it resulted in multiple big plays in this game. But there were also several puzzling aspects of the game plan.

*** The run game was hit or miss in this game. I was puzzled by Notre Dame's early use of Power and Duo, instead of the Inside Zone that had worked so well in the previous two games, and the Midzone and Outside Zone/Stretch calls that better fit what works against BYU. Teams that have run the ball on BYU in previous weeks had success running off tackle and on the perimeter, and then countering that with inside looks. When Notre Dame ran inside it was with more power oriented schemes, and it was often out of 12-13 personnel, which allowed BYU to get good numbers in the box and take advantage of its big personnel.

*** Notre Dame was able to lean on BYU a bit, and it used a 46-yard run on a play that originally stuffed to pad the stats a bit. Overall, the Notre Dame run game struggled to really gash BYU the way it was capable of. Notre Dame ran tempo early, but it went away from that after the first drive and went with a read philosophy, which allowed the clock to wind down and eventually BYU was able to get a better read on where the ball was going in the run game.

*** My least favorite call was the 4th-and-1 failure in the first half, which was a big reason why this game was close. It was a huge missed opportunity, and a poorly designed play. Notre Dame was inside the 3-yard line. Notre Dame went 11 personnel and had only one player attached to the line (tight end). Being so close to the goal line meant BYU could load the box and Notre Dame had bad numbers. Instead of getting outside, Notre Dame ran downhill and there was no chance for success because of the numbers.

*** One of the things I liked about the game plan was the early use of tight end Michael Mayer. Notre Dame got him going in several different ways and he ripped BYU up in the first half, and even got free for a big play early in the third quarter to put Notre Dame up 25-6.

*** Here's the problem, BYU eventually adjusted to it and Notre Dame never did. They forced the ball to Mayer in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, and BYU was all over it. Good coaching calls for you to use that early success and anticipate the adjustments (or react to the initial adjustments) by using the emphasis on stopping Mayer by trying to use him to set up opportunities for others. For example, on the third down tunnel look that Notre Dame used. I love the tunnel action, but what they should have done was use it to set up something behind it. Did you see how aggressively BYU ran to that route? They were keying on Mayer big time and as soon as they saw that action they rallied to him and blew it up. An offensive coordinator needs to anticipate that and use it to set up something else. That was frustrating and proved costly.

*** Part of the issue in the second half was quarterback Drew Pyne as well. He was outstanding for much of the game, which I discussed in the first half analysis. The problem, late in the game the defense knew he was getting the ball and Pyne stared him down. There was no doubt where he was looking, and the result was he would miss open receivers in other instances. The interception was especially problematic. There was no question where Pyne was going to go with the ball, which made it easy to tip the ball. The way the backside backer was keying Mayer and closing he might have picked it off anyway. That's a lesson Pyne will need to learn, but it's also something the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach needs to recognize and make sure his play-calling is such that he gives the QB reads that will take him other places with and not allow him to focus so much on Mayer.

*** Pyne was good overall, and it was a learning experience for him. He was really, really good on third down in this game, which was a big part of the team's success. There is plenty of teaching tape for him from a reads standpoint, and cleaner reads result in even better statistics and possibly a more convincing victory. The counter is that Pyne also showed a ton of guts, he battled, he made throws when he needed to and when he did make good decisions he was excellent.

*** From watching the game live I felt the Irish wideouts played a good football game. They got open even more than their numbers would show, but the quarterback didn't get to them enough. But it was certainly a step in the right direction.

*** Another thing I liked from this game was how wide receiver Jayden Thomas was used. He made a great play on the one downfield route he got outside, and it was a huge play in this game. Pyne threw it up and gave him a chance to make a play and the sophomore rewarded his quarterback. Much of his usage outside of that play was over the middle and from the slot. For example, his long 32-yard gain in the fourth quarter was a backside seam from the slot. That is where Thomas was most effective in this game, and when the ball came his way he stepped up and made plays.

*** Notre Dame's backs were a bit inconsistent at times but overall the group played a good football game. Audric Estime and Logan Diggs both made huge runs in the fourth quarter that helped put and then ice the game. Diggs did a great job protecting the football once he got downfield. Estime had a bad pass pro in the second half, but he made up for it by slipping outside, getting the pass from Pyne and then picking up 13 yards. At times Estime was a bit too impatient, and at times Diggs bounced a bit early, but overall they were good. Chris Tyree ran hard but he got a bit out of control on some cuts and slipped, and his drop of a well designed screen was a big missed opportunity.

Notre Dame out-gained BYU 496-280. The game should have been even more convincing, but the Irish got the job done.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter