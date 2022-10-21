Notre Dame vs UNLV: Game Prediction, Preview

Notre Dame (3-3) will look to bounce back from a brutal loss when it hosts the up-and-coming UNLV Runnin Rebels (4-3). Head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have struggled at home this season, but they'll look to get right against this Mountain West foe.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)

When: 2:30 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Line: Notre Dame -27.0, O/U 47

This is the first ever matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Rebels. Notre Dame heads into the game with struggling on offense while the Rebels have given up at least 40 points in each of the last two games. Which struggling unit steps up will have a big impact on the game.

Here are the IB staff predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 49, UNLV 17

Just like last week, I'm going back to making predictions based on what SHOULD happen more than what I think will happen. Part of that is in the past that's how I made predictions for Notre Dame games, but the other part of the reason is that this team is incredibly hard to figure out.

How do you blow out North Carolina and blast BYU but then lose to Marshall and Stanford? I have no idea.

Notre Dame has the advantage in every single matchup in this contest. My prediction is taking Freeman at his word in that both sides of the ball will simplify things schematically and make it more about what the players can do, not how smart the coaches are. If that happens Notre Dame will roll UNLV.

If that happens you'll see the Irish ground attack dominate the Rebels, which gave up 609 rushing yards in its last two games. We'll also see the Notre Dame wide receivers finally break out against a UNLV secondary that is without question the worst the Irish have faced this season.

Defensively, Notre Dame will finally force turnovers and keep in check what is a pesky offense with a playmaking quarterback and quality skill players.

Prediction: Notre Dame 35, UNLV 13

Who is this team? I mean really, who is Notre Dame in 2022?? The two losses they have had this year so far have been woefully undermanned but still managed to pull out a victory over the Irish. I just do not know where to go with this one. Realistically even with the struggles that this team has had, they should still win by multiple scores.

We need to see the Drew Pyne from North Carolina and BYU with the caveat that he will throw to people not named Michael Mayer every now and then. If somehow the Irish can figure out how to put together a decent game in front of their home crowd then this game should not be close. I will be positive and say the Irish figure it out enough to win this weekend the way they should.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Notre Dame 35, UNLV 13

This is a big week for Notre Dame. Not because of the challenge that UNLV presents, but the need for a change. Things have been rough, especially after the recent loss at home to Stanford last week. There’s an identity crisis and the program needs an answer.

They are challenged by a UNLV team that boasts a couple of pretty talented playmakers, including duel threat quarterback Doug Brumfield. If Notre Dame isn’t right then the Rebels will be able to move the ball at times. The talent, however, isn’t close.

This game is more about Notre Dame vs. Notre Dame than the matchup against UNLV.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Notre Dame 30, UNLV 3

This game will say a lot about the Fighting Irish. No one expects them to lose or struggle in this matchup. However, the way the teams starts and finishes will be interesting to watch along with the use of the best skill players on offense.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, UNLV 13

t's surprising - and disappointing - that we're at this stage just 6 regular season games into the Marcus Freeman era. This is as close to a must-win game as you'll find for a team already eliminated from the College Football Playoff hunt. Lose this one and the season really goes off the rails. Nothing that I've heard this week in the press conferences makes me think that there will be much adjustments other than just "executing better".

Furthermore, if this team can't get fired up to play its home opener or a rival (at night, no less), I have a hard time seeing the team come up fired up. Gosh, I hope I'm wrong, but until proven otherwise, I'll go with Notre Dame purely out-talenting a UNLV team who will be ready to play, en route to an underwhelming win. It will come down to one fact - average 5-year class ranking for ND: 11.6. Average 5-year class ranking for UNLV: 89.6 (per 247 Sports).

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Notre Dame 32, UNLV 17

Notre Dame’s a double digit favorite for the fourth time this season, but the Irish are 1-2 in their previous such games. If an offense that combined to score 73 points against North Carolina and BYU can be held to 14 points by a bad Stanford defense, how can anyone predict what could come next? UNLV could be without starting quarterback Doug Brumfeld.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 27-6

Vince - 24-9

Ryan - 23-10

Shaun - 22-11

Andrew - 21-12

Sean - 21-12

